Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

A strong India needed given world challenges : Modi

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

MAHARAJGANJ, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that India must be made strong in view of emerging international challenges that were affecting every citizen of the world.
Addressing a poll rally in Maharajganj, PM Modi said being a big state, Uttar Pradesh has a great responsibility in making India powerful.
He said the Centre has launched a "vibrant village" scheme to speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas.
"The world is going through many challenges at this time, and no one can remain untouched by these situations. It affects every citizen of the world in one way or the other.
"In such a situation, the biggest need of the hour is a strong India. From agriculture to military, from sea to space, India has to become powerful in every field. Therefore, being such a big state of the country, UP has the biggest responsibility," he said.     -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada closes airspace to all Russian carriers
A strong India needed given world challenges : Modi
Singapore to sanction Russia over Ukraine invasion
Bir Sreshtho Nur Mohammad birth anniv observed
Premier University Vice-Chancellor Dr Anupam Sen
Member of the University of Information Technology and Science
Khalequzzaman condemns Russian attack on Ukraine
Shaky school building in Gaibandha poses risk to students


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh elected WFP executive board president for 1st time
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft