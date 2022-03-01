A strong India needed given world challenges : Modi

MAHARAJGANJ, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed that India must be made strong in view of emerging international challenges that were affecting every citizen of the world.

Addressing a poll rally in Maharajganj, PM Modi said being a big state, Uttar Pradesh has a great responsibility in making India powerful.

He said the Centre has launched a "vibrant village" scheme to speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas.

"The world is going through many challenges at this time, and no one can remain untouched by these situations. It affects every citizen of the world in one way or the other.

"In such a situation, the biggest need of the hour is a strong India. From agriculture to military, from sea to space, India has to become powerful in every field. Therefore, being such a big state of the country, UP has the biggest responsibility," he said. -NDTV







