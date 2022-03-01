Singapore to sanction Russia over Ukraine invasion

Singapore, Feb 28: Singapore will impose sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking financial transactions and the export of items that can be used as weapons against Ukrainians, the government said on Monday.

The Asian city-state joins others including the US, EU, Britain, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Taiwan in imposing economic sanctions against Russia as global leaders seek to ramp up pressure on the Kremlin.

Singapore rarely imposes sanctions on other countries without a decision from the United Nations Security Council, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament.

But given "the unprecedented gravity" of Russia's attack, "Singapore intends to act in concert with many other like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions against Russia," he said. -AFP





