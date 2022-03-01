Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Anniversary 2022

Is there any ray of hope for reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine?

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Md Momtazur Rahman

I have been watching news and news analysis on CNN, VOA, BBC and Al Jazeera regarding Russia and Ukraine conflict and war for a few days. Most of the media blamed Russian President Putin's imperialism and aggression over Ukraine. I also blame Putin's aggression. There is no way to ignore Russia's huge borders and socio-cultural and economic relations with Ukraine, an integral part of the former Soviet Union.

Russia is not ready to accept NATO and US military presence in Ukraine, challenging Russia's security and regional influence. This is the root cause of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For months, Western nations, including the United States, have feared a Russian war in Ukraine.

Shocking the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the important areas of Ukraine, Luhansk and Donetsk, as independent republics. In retaliation, the Western nations, including the United States, the European Union, and Australia, announced a series of sanctions against Russia.

 In response, Russia launched a direct military operation in Ukraine. Until the last news was received, Russian forces continued to fire heavy mortar shells and airstrikes from the eastern border of Ukraine to the capital Kiev.

Ukrainian Forces also tried to fight and Ukrainian officials claimed that as many as 3000 Russian troops, along with civilians, were killed in the battle, but Russian officials did not state regarding this casualties.

Putin's Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine from three directions since the morning of February 24, targeting the capital, Kiev. Putin declared that he wanted to 'de-militarize Ukraine'.

It means destroying all of its military capabilities, and the aim of the operation is to "cut off the Hitler-Mountain thinking in Ukraine, which means that Ukraine is in a state of extreme racism." On the evening of February 25, the Russian army crossed the entrance to the capital Kiev.

However, there are no plans for Russia to take over Ukraine forever. This aggression is much like the Chinese invasion of India in 1962 and China occupied the whole of the North-East (Assam) for a few days and established an image of its strength after withdrawing its troops voluntarily. And in the aftermath of that, India survived the voyage.

In short, Ukraine decided to join NATO. This is when Russia's security concerns began. If we look at its beginning as an event of this period, then its beginning is less than 2014. But the two sides never got in the way of dialogue for reconciliation. Why did Ukrainian president listen to the US and its alleys? They assured him that they would provide all-out supports.

To my opinion, Russian president Putin is not solely responsible for this war, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy is also responsible for this havoc. Why did US president Biden deploy troops to Poland and Romania a month ago? Now America says it will not fight Russia or Russia on Ukrainian soil. What is a joke! Why didn't you say that before? Is it a hoax?

A number of the western countries sanctioned against Russia. In a word, the countries are the NATO members which are anti-China-Russia bloc under the leadership of US president Biden.

According to media news, Ukraine and Russia agreed to sit down for discussions. But international experts fear that the boat can sink ashore. The offer of discussions came from the Kremlin. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again offered to negotiate with Ukraine. Russia said on Sunday (27th February) it had agreed to hold talks with Ukraine. The Kremlin also said that talks could take place in Belarus, a European country.

Shortly afterwards, Ukraine responded to the proposal. Ukrainian President said that he also agreed to sit down for discussions; however he had a condition. Zelensky said that he did not want to sit down with Russia in Belarus for negotiations.

He made it clear that he did not like Belarus as a forum for discussion because Russia infiltrated Ukraine using Belarus. In response to Russia's Belarusian proposal, Zelensky named five more negotiating sites: Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku," he said in an online message.  However, Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Ukraine.

In conclusion, we do not know when negotiations and discussions will take place for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Apparently, Russia's military is still active on the battlefield. The US and its allied countries should know the negative consequences of wars in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. What did the US and NATO allies promise to Ukrainian president Zelenskyy? Did they fulfill their promise?

From the reality, Ukrainian president must know the political and strategic motifs of the US and its allies in the region. Both Russia and Ukraine will have to suffer much in this COVID period if the war continues. These two nations should agree with a reconciliation of controversial issues so that Russia will never repeat this heinous act.  
Md Momtazur Rahman, Professor of English and Chairman, Department of Languages, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Permaculture farming fights for restoring ecosystem
Women labour, child care support and demographic cliff
Is there any ray of hope for reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine?
US-Bangladesh joint air exercise reflects better bilateral understanding
Climate impact on food security and its mitigation measures
The global problem-solving paradox
Price hike: Poor’s crisis, middle class’s plight
ABM Musa: Pioneer of courageous journalism


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh elected WFP executive board president for 1st time
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft