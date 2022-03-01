Is there any ray of hope for reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine?

I have been watching news and news analysis on CNN, VOA, BBC and Al Jazeera regarding Russia and Ukraine conflict and war for a few days. Most of the media blamed Russian President Putin's imperialism and aggression over Ukraine. I also blame Putin's aggression. There is no way to ignore Russia's huge borders and socio-cultural and economic relations with Ukraine, an integral part of the former Soviet Union.



Russia is not ready to accept NATO and US military presence in Ukraine, challenging Russia's security and regional influence. This is the root cause of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. For months, Western nations, including the United States, have feared a Russian war in Ukraine.



Shocking the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the important areas of Ukraine, Luhansk and Donetsk, as independent republics. In retaliation, the Western nations, including the United States, the European Union, and Australia, announced a series of sanctions against Russia.



In response, Russia launched a direct military operation in Ukraine. Until the last news was received, Russian forces continued to fire heavy mortar shells and airstrikes from the eastern border of Ukraine to the capital Kiev.



Ukrainian Forces also tried to fight and Ukrainian officials claimed that as many as 3000 Russian troops, along with civilians, were killed in the battle, but Russian officials did not state regarding this casualties.



Putin's Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine from three directions since the morning of February 24, targeting the capital, Kiev. Putin declared that he wanted to 'de-militarize Ukraine'.



It means destroying all of its military capabilities, and the aim of the operation is to "cut off the Hitler-Mountain thinking in Ukraine, which means that Ukraine is in a state of extreme racism." On the evening of February 25, the Russian army crossed the entrance to the capital Kiev.



However, there are no plans for Russia to take over Ukraine forever. This aggression is much like the Chinese invasion of India in 1962 and China occupied the whole of the North-East (Assam) for a few days and established an image of its strength after withdrawing its troops voluntarily. And in the aftermath of that, India survived the voyage.



In short, Ukraine decided to join NATO. This is when Russia's security concerns began. If we look at its beginning as an event of this period, then its beginning is less than 2014. But the two sides never got in the way of dialogue for reconciliation. Why did Ukrainian president listen to the US and its alleys? They assured him that they would provide all-out supports.



To my opinion, Russian president Putin is not solely responsible for this war, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy is also responsible for this havoc. Why did US president Biden deploy troops to Poland and Romania a month ago? Now America says it will not fight Russia or Russia on Ukrainian soil. What is a joke! Why didn't you say that before? Is it a hoax?



A number of the western countries sanctioned against Russia. In a word, the countries are the NATO members which are anti-China-Russia bloc under the leadership of US president Biden.



According to media news, Ukraine and Russia agreed to sit down for discussions. But international experts fear that the boat can sink ashore. The offer of discussions came from the Kremlin. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again offered to negotiate with Ukraine. Russia said on Sunday (27th February) it had agreed to hold talks with Ukraine. The Kremlin also said that talks could take place in Belarus, a European country.



Shortly afterwards, Ukraine responded to the proposal. Ukrainian President said that he also agreed to sit down for discussions; however he had a condition. Zelensky said that he did not want to sit down with Russia in Belarus for negotiations.



He made it clear that he did not like Belarus as a forum for discussion because Russia infiltrated Ukraine using Belarus. In response to Russia's Belarusian proposal, Zelensky named five more negotiating sites: Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku," he said in an online message. However, Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Ukraine.



In conclusion, we do not know when negotiations and discussions will take place for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Apparently, Russia's military is still active on the battlefield. The US and its allied countries should know the negative consequences of wars in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. What did the US and NATO allies promise to Ukrainian president Zelenskyy? Did they fulfill their promise?



From the reality, Ukrainian president must know the political and strategic motifs of the US and its allies in the region. Both Russia and Ukraine will have to suffer much in this COVID period if the war continues. These two nations should agree with a reconciliation of controversial issues so that Russia will never repeat this heinous act.

Md Momtazur Rahman, Professor of English and Chairman, Department of Languages, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)













