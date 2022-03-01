

Climate impact on food security and its mitigation measures



Several experimental studies have shown that declining yields in agriculture are becoming a serious concern as a result of climate change. About 60% of the population in South Asia is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture. South Asian farmers have to feed more than 20% of the world's population with only 5% of the world's agricultural land.



Countries in the region, however, faced multiple challenges to food insecurity and underdeveloped public health before the Covid-19 pandemic. About 300 million people in South Asia are still suffering from severe food insecurity. About 36% of children under the age of five suffer from malnutrition and 16% suffer from severe malnutrition while 40% of the world's bewildered children are in South Asia.



The complex interaction of climate change has affected six dimensions of food security, namely, food availability, accessibility, sustainability, food utilization, agency and sustainability. Note that the HLPE Global Narrative Report recently added two more dimensions to food security: agency and sustainability. Climate change largely affects the availability and sustainability of food security.



Food security, public health and climate change cannot be addressed effectively and sustainably unless food, public health and climate change are addressed together. It is clear that food security, public health and climate change need to be addressed in an integrated manner in order to improve food production, climate adaptation and mitigation.



Climate change can affect food security and human health and well-being in many ways. Such as food production, stability, availability, changes in temperature and precipitation, water availability, hydroelectricity, floods, droughts and heat stress intensities. Crop yields largely depend on climate. For example, a 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature can reduce the yield of wheat by 5-10%.



According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the average temperature in South Asia will increase by 0.8-3.18 degrees by 2050 and by 1.58-5.44 degrees by 2060. High intensity and persistent floods, droughts, heat waves, increased hurricanes, and other natural disasters will become stronger and less predictable in the future with increased rainfall during the summer monsoon.



The IPCC, 2019 indicates that the lack of irrigation will have a negative impact on crop production due to declining rainfall in many regions, including South Asia. The effects of climate change are evident in the production of four major crops worldwide, namely wheat, paddy, maize and soybean. As temperatures rise, the yields of many crops in South Asia will decline.



The biggest decline in production will be in grain crops such as wheat and paddy. Rice is the staple food of South Asia. Climate change can affect different crops differently and in different ways in different regions. According to a research review, the average change in production of all crops in South Asia could be around 8% by 2050; In particular, the yield loss of maize and sorghum can be 16 and 11% respectively. In some South Asian countries, rain-fed agriculture can significantly reduce crop yields.



More systematic research is needed to better understand crop suitability and the effects of climate change on crop areas. Innovation and expansion of drought and salinity tolerant varieties is essential. It needs to be expanded by replacing the non-profit cropping pattern by profitable cropping pattern Climate smart approaches need to be adopted to maintain normal food production.



Bangladesh is implementing the 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' to move the country from a climate-endangered country to a climate-tolerant and prosperous climate. This is a positive aspect that can ensure food security even in the face of adverse climate effects. Moreover, it is important to intensify research efforts to identify suitable adaptation and mitigation methods for increasing crop resilience and increasing productivity without degrading the environment due to climate variability, drought and soil salinity.



For that, there is a need to increase the climate fund. Research results such as drought- or heat-resistant crop varieties also need to be made widely and quickly available to farmers. At the same time, if we can increase the productivity of the workers engaged in agriculture, food security will be greatly ensured.

Dr M Jamal Uddin, Agricultural Economist Senior Scientist, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI); Former National Consultant, FAO.













