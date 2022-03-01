

The village courts of Bangladesh



Alternative Dispute Resolution or ADR technique is a wide range of techniques which the parties use, in order to settle disputes outside the courtroom. It should also be noted that the final outcome or verdict which comes out from those disputes are not legally binding on either parties. Some of the types, of ADR include are arbitration, mediation, conciliation, negotiation and collaborative law.



In the villages of Bangladesh this is the law, which has been followed for decades. The "Grameen Shalish", has been a part of the Bangladeshi, court system for centuries. This is what, which makes the court structure of the villages in Bangladesh. But it was brought under the government jurisdiction through the Village Court Ordinance of 1976. In accordance to the village court ordinance of 1976, the village court is viewed as a unique component of justice delivery, which points towards bringing vast majority of rural Bangladesh under the safe shelter of law.



This act was later replaced by the Village Courts Act of 2006. This particular act introduced a separate court system in order to help the rural population of Bangladesh. It should also be noted that the village courts work independently from both the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs and the national judiciary. It is also very important to understand, as per how the village courts work.



The village courts consists of a panel of five judges namely the Union Council Chairman ( as the head), two other Union Council Members ( one of whom is chosen by each party in the dispute), two additional citizens ( who are also chosen each by the parties in dispute). The village courts have jurisdiction over Civil Cases valued up to BDT 75,000 and they also have jurisdiction over some criminal cases such as assault and threat. They however do not have any power to fine or imprison, rather they can award compensation of up to BDT 75,000.



Village Courts are administrated by the Local Government Division (LGD) within the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government. To be a bit more specific it is administered under the nodal Department in charge of the Union Councils of the LGD. Some of the advantages of the village courts include the fact that the village courts take much less time in order to settle disputes. This is a huge advantage given the fact that Bangladesh is a populous country and there are around approximately 40 lakhs cases pending. This method not only helps the citizens but it also helps the judicial system of Bangladesh as well.



Another advantage is the fact that the cost for establishing village courts and the process of conducting the court proceeding is very low. So, the government therefore do not have to incur much costs. The process of conducting cases in the village courts is very simple as well and it also empowers the people in the process, to know about the legal system in the country. Village courts therefore overall increases access to justice for the common people of the country. But even though there might be quite a few advantages, the court poses a few disadvantage as well.



A lot of the times, it has been reported that the court proceedings have followed unethical means while formulated its judgments. The blames of corruption, biasness, delay in judgment and gender discrimination are some of the noted few blames which have been reported over the years. The two factors which have often lead to unethical means of judgment are money and power, which seems to be a key factor in regards to corrupting the system.



In order to make sure that the court proceedings are not hampered and the judgments are taken in an ethical and unbiased manner, the government needs to ensure fairness by allowing observers into the court proceedings. The process of allowing observers has to be easy, simple and transparent. It must be as such that any common person may be able to visit these village courts. It may be well understood that both Village Courts and Arbitration Councils are different from rest of the judicial bodies in the country. But, in order to increase fairness within the system such a process must be implemented.



The government currently has a project called "Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh Phase II Project" (AVCB II). This project will ensure the activation and making them functional at 1,080 unions. The project is also receiving funding from European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) apart from the Government of Bangladesh. Apart from government and inter-governmental body initiatives many well known local NGOs are also making active effort to activate village courts in order to give people access to justice and thereby contributing to Sustainable Development Goal (16), SDG which talks about "Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions".



The governmental as well as the non-governmental organizations are doing an excellent job in activating village courts and providing access to justice around the country. But they at the same time have to ensure the fact that, there exists fairness and a transparent procedure is followed within those courts. This will only be made possible, if there is a proper mechanism created for allowing observers in these courts, who will then have the ability to report on the court proceedings and make these institutions even stronger for the upcoming generations.

The writer is a student, Department of Law, North South University











