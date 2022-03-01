

Price hike: Middle-class people in crisis



The majority of ordinary people in the country affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are already in dire financial straits. The official inflation rate is now 5.6 percent. But the reckless rise in prices of daily commodities is many times higher than this calculation of inflation. According to the market price of government agency TCB, compared to 2020, the price of rice has increased by 31 percent, flour by 33 percent, soybean oil by 45 percent, sugar by 50 percent and lentils by 30 percent. The price of cooking gas has gone up, the price of water and electricity is going up. On the one hand, there is a definite price increase and on the other hand, there is an uncertain income.



In this difficult reality, the middle class and the non-middle class will have to find the answer to this difficult question again. There are all these problems of not getting a regular salary and allowance due to dismissal due to COVID. Most of them are middle class. So, what is the way to overcome the crisis? In this time of crisis caused by the COVID-19 infection, it is important to take development activities and people-friendly measures for the overall protection and livelihood of people of different professions.



We are going through a difficult time in the battle of life. Many have become unemployed. This crisis is not only in Bangladesh but in the whole world. According to the latest report of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the crisis is expected to escalate.



It is by no means acceptable for the price of necessities to go beyond the purchasing power of the common man. Today's public life is full of sorrow and wailing due to scarcity and poverty. The horse of rising commodity prices is sitting on the people. The price of everything worth living. Prices of rice, pulses, fish, meat, oil, vegetables, fruits, sugar, salt, wheat, flour, bread, biscuits, etc. have increased several times over. As a result, ordinary people, especially hardworking people, are lost. There are allegations that ordinary people are suffering a lot because of the very lucrative traders.



People crowd in front of the TCB truck to buy products at affordable prices. But is there peace? Embarrassment there too. As the crowd grows, people have to stand and wait for hours to buy the product. TCB's loading trucks are running out at the moment as the demand is higher than the supply of goods. As a result, many are returning empty-handed.



Low income and middle-class people have flocked there as they can buy goods at relatively affordable prices in TCB trucks. Meanwhile, TCB dealers claimed that it was not possible to sell products to all those standing in line due to low supply. Around 170 truckloads of TCB products are delivered to different places in Dhaka every day. Only low-income people used to come in front of TCB trucks to buy daily necessities at low prices.



Some of them were day laborers, some were rickshaws or car drivers, some were domestic workers. But now the middle class is also crowding to buy products on that line. Many people have lost their jobs in the country due to the pandemic. Many small businesses have been forced to close their businesses. Its impact is falling directly on our economy. The crisis of human life and livelihood is now evident. The struggle for survival is now the main thing. In this complex and unprecedented situation arising out of the COVID period, the middle-class people are in dire straits.



It is very important to set up commodity price monitoring committees in all the markets to monitor the prices of essential commodities and to see if the products are being sold at fixed prices and market monitoring is very important. The government should play a significant role in ensuring that the common man of the country can live a little better by preventing the rise in prices of essential commodities.



Do consumers see any similarity in the price list of government agencies with the price of the product that they see in the market? The answer to this question is negative.The price lists of the TCB, Department of Agricultural Marketing and City Corporation are also different. In the retail market, there is no similarity between one company and another in terms of the prices of daily commodities.



Again, the same product is being sold in different markets at different prices. As a result, confusion is being created about the prices of daily commodities that are being listed by government institutions. As a result, government policymakers do not know the true value of the product. On the other hand, the surveillance agencies are in trouble while conducting operations in the market.



Consumers are falling prey to fraud by falling into this precarious situation with market prices. They see that there is no basis for the official price list of the product. The question is, why this inconsistency? Why there is no coordination among government agencies? The government agencies should prepare a price list keeping in line with the market every day. They should also take care of the fact that daily commodities are being sold at different prices in each market of the capital.



The price list of the product should be consistent with the price list of the product in each market by the government agencies. Supervision agencies need to be more proactive in this regard. Action will have to be taken against the seller concerned if an extra price is collected from the government price list.

The writer is a columnist







Ordinary people did not get much of the benefit of government incentives in COVID. When the common man struggles to calculate income and expenditure, it is as if the daily commodity market is on fire. Everything is expensive. The government should bring the market fire under control first. Thinking of ordinary people. The Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) needs to play a stronger role in protecting the rights of consumers. Otherwise, the question of how much the CAB can save consumer rights may come up as a big question. So, everyone should work together in this regard. When the common man struggles to calculate income and expenditure, it is as if the daily commodity market is on fire. Everything is expensive. The government should bring the market fire under control first. Thinking of ordinary people. The Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) needs to play a stronger role in protecting the rights of consumers. Otherwise, the question of how much the CAB can save consumer rights may come up as a big question. So, everyone should work together in this regard.Do consumers see any similarity in the price list of government agencies with the price of the product that they see in the market? The answer to this question is negative.The price lists of the TCB, Department of Agricultural Marketing and City Corporation are also different. In the retail market, there is no similarity between one company and another in terms of the prices of daily commodities.Again, the same product is being sold in different markets at different prices. As a result, confusion is being created about the prices of daily commodities that are being listed by government institutions. As a result, government policymakers do not know the true value of the product. On the other hand, the surveillance agencies are in trouble while conducting operations in the market. Action will have to be taken against the seller concerned if an extra price is collected from the government price list.