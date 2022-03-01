The psychological explanation of the Ukraine war and its effects on the whole world

War has a psychological explanation. Many psychologists tried to understand why people get involved in life-threatening wars! According to evolutionary psychologists, it's normal for human groups to fight because we're made up of selfish genes that need to be transmitted. As a result, it's only natural for us to want to get the hands-on resources that will help us survive and to fight with other groups for them. Organizations, individual persons, countries may threaten our survival, so we must compete and defend against them. Moreover, the feeling of insecurity turns people to war. These things have occurred behind the Russia-Ukraine war from a psychological perspective.



Ukraine is in the process of becoming a member of NATO. Russia has accused the West of encircling Russia through NATO. Since then, Russia has begun to feel insecure. As a result, a special operation was launched in Ukraine last Thursday at Putin's behest. And now Kyiv's fall is just a matter of time. The Russian army is patrolling around Kyiv. International human rights groups have not been able to provide exact figures on the number of casualties.



The latest invitation by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to talk with Ukraine states that "Ukraine must renounce its desire to become a member of NATO." Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has declined the invitation. He also called on the people to "put up a fight". It is unclear what the outcome will be. Russia wants NATO to make sure that Ukraine never becomes a member of NATO. As a result, if Ukraine does not become a member of NATO, then there is no threat to Russia.



The United States, the European Union, Australia, and Japan have already imposed sanctions on various Russian organizations and individuals. Because, through this, the Russian government wants to show its strength to the whole world, especially to the western world, where Russia is very successful. The United States is in a financial and image crisis as a result of wars in various parts of the world, including Afghanistan. There is also the effect of the corona. Consequently, America will not engage immediately in a war. Wheres, Through this war, Russia wants to consolidate its position in the world.



How much impact will this war have?

Many countries in the Middle East and Africa have been at war for years, but the world has not felt the heat as much as the recent wars between Russia and Ukraine. One of the reasons for this is that a country like Russia is embroiled in a war that has dragged on the world economy. Economists say that this could reduce the world's growth by 0.9 percent. Not only the economy but also the lives of the people are under threat. Fuel oil is one of the reasons why the Ukraine-Russia war is affecting the world.



Because Russia is the world's second-largest exporter of fuel oil. As a result, oil prices have soared to $100 a barrel in the last seven years. The low-income countries are at a greater risk of losing out than the rich, not the thunderstorms. As a result, the prices of food items and other necessities are skyrocketing. In addition, the stock market has fallen in most of the countries of the world.



Impact of Ukraine war on Bangladesh

The main strength of Bangladesh is the readymade garment industry. Ukraine and Russia are big markets of Bangladesh. As a result of the war, the purchasing behavior of the people of those countries will decrease. Due to the increased transportation costs of ships. In addition, the people of our country already have the sword of high commodity prices. Therefore, the increase in the price of fuel oil is having an impact on our domestic transportation. At the end of the day, our daily expenses are increasing.



Now let's see what the effect on imports!!



Bangladesh imports fuel oil, edible oil, and gas from Russia. In addition, both Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of maize and sunflower oil. As a result of their war, Bangladesh has to find different sources for these products. The traders are fearing that the cost will increase so that it will affect the overall growth of our country. It is also estimated that the world may face various problems. The sanctions imposed on Russia by the major economies did not take into account the concerns of smaller countries.



Apart from the economic crisis, Bangladesh is also going through a diplomatic crisis. Russia wants Bangladesh by its side by reminding them of the memories of the liberation war. On the other hand, the allies including the United States want Bangladesh to condemn and support Russia against this aggression. It is like a new crisis, another new world war. Any decision must be made considering the long-term consequences. Failure to make a strategic decision may end the war but will have a diplomatic impact on Bangladesh in the long run.



So the world must retreat from where the damage is inevitable. Ukraine and Russia must be restrained from this war through proper diplomatic negotiations. If this war is prolonged, it will lead to a major crisis not only in Ukraine and Russia but also in the whole world.

HM Toufiqur Rahman, Student, Jagannath University









