Why India should readjust its relationship with its neighbours

Today's global players, such as USA, China, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey to Iran to Japan have adopted multiple strategies and realigned their foreign policies to ensure mutual benefit through win-win bilateral schemes within their neighbourhoods. However, India lags far behind compared to other major powers. Unquestionably, India enjoys a much wider and robust image among countries which are not its immediate neighbours. This is indeed unfortunate, and especially when it is in a position to offer much, in terms of ensuring mutual economic benefit to all countries which borders this vast and populous country.



India's neighbours include China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives. Regrettably, none of the respective countries enjoy concrete bilateral ties with India based on pure trust and reciprocated gains. Prior to becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi stated that one of the core components of his foreign policy will be "Neighbourhood First" to foster cordial relations and synergetic economic development. The reality reflects a different picture.



The country has had an edgy relationship with China since the 50s when the latter took over Tibet and the Dalai Lama took refuge in India. A brief border war followed in 1962 when China soundly defeated India. Mao's army voluntarily stopped after occupying a few key strategic territories overlooking the northern borders between the two countries.



In recent times, border skirmishes and standoffs between the two countries in sensitive Doklam and Ladakh regions since 2017 yet persists. Earlier this year China encroached further into the Indian Territory and intermittent border tensions continue. Not even the pandemic could stand as a barrier in the face of growing hostilities along the shared borders.



However, the political relationship between India and China is further soured by the long term 'all weather' friendship and alliance between China and Pakistan. A few months ago, India also ruffled Chinese feathers by participating in joint military exercises with the USA, UK and Australia - aimed at countering Chinese Navy's domination over South China Sea. There is little hope of improved relationship between these two countries mainly because of traditional geopolitical rivalry, and as long as India acts as a proxy state in the region for USA.



Pakistan has been India's historical arch rival since the very first days the two countries gained independence in 1947. A significant portion of India's population and influential populist politicians from the ruling BJP party still dreams on the communal concept of 'undivided' India.



Politically or militarily, the dream is highly unlikely to turn into reality, since the Muslim majority Islamic State of Pakistan will never compromise its sovereignty. Moreover, there is a prevailing military stalemate with both countries in possession of nuclear bombs. There is also continuing issues like Kashmir whose population has been denied the right to self-determination for almost 75 years. Situation turned from bad to worse in 2019, when Modi government terminated Article 370 that granted autonomous rule in Indian administered Jammu Kashmir. A spree of protests was reported back then not only in Pakistan, but also in Bangladesh.



It will be difficult for India to mend ties with Pakistan, until its ruling political elite stops promoting widespread anti-Islamic sentiment within. Yet, in the face of all odds, India's re-adjusting of its relationships with its neighbours is not impossible. Common people on both sides of the shared borders would surely welcome cessation of all hostilities as they share a common history, culture and cuisines for centuries.



While Pakistan's forward-thinking and dynamic Prime Minister is trying to gently free the country from the clutches of extreme Islamic ideologies, Prime Minister Modi is pushing India to embrace extreme Hindu nationalism, otherwise Hindutva with zero-tolerance for Muslims and Christians. It is increasingly getting difficult to see a path out of this complex conflict without transitioning to a new generation of leaders.



Bangladesh and India should be natural partners as the former successfully seceded from Pakistan with the latter's humanitarian aid and direct military intervention. At the same time, the then Indian government took undue advantage of the perceived goodwill by flooding Bangladesh with its goods and services. In recent years India has noticeably crept into Bangladesh's internal politics, aligning itself with ruling Awami League.



Bangladeshis in general are very independent minded people and the least they will tolerate is to anyone playing the role of 'Big Brother'. It does not come as a surprise that why India has become increasingly unpopular due to its unwarranted interference in our domestic politics, diplomacy and other sensitive issues. India would be much better off stepping back a bit from its domineering stance. It is also important to mull over another economic reality.



Hardworking Bangladeshi expatriates annually remits over $12 billion dollars by braving the toughest jobs in the Middle East and other countries. An equal amount is also remitted out of Bangladesh by a small number of Indians occupying key positions in both local and foreign companies. This is ironic since Bangladesh has enough qualified locals to fill up those Indian occupied posts. However, to cement ties with Bangladesh India must address on three key issues - reduce existing trade deficit, ensure equitable share of river water and bring down BSF led border killings to zero.



Sri Lanka suffered for many decades from the insurgency and guerrilla war by Indian origin Sri Lankans, also known as Tamil Tigers with direct financial and military assistance from India. Finally, Sri Lanka launched a full-scale military offensive and ended the war. Though some of the techniques used were brutal but majority of Sri Lankans felt the secessionist Tamil Tigers could not be silenced in any other way.



With Sri Lanka, it is vital for India to resolve longstanding fishing disputes along Palk Strait and shared maritime border. Concurrently, it is also necessary to stay away from interfering in the island nation's security issues. As for the paradise island Maldives, a strong anti-India stance initiated by some sections of the society, expressed under the 'India Out' campaign. A large group of protestors alleged the Indian High Commission to be 'motivated, malicious, and increasingly personal'.



Not to forget, maintaining strong bonds with both these island nations are crucial for India's strategic, security and maritime interests in the Indian Ocean. Far across the west next to Pakistan, for India it seems it's all quiet on the Afghan front. The country sided with the Americans in the Afghanistan war and profited handsomely from contracts to build buildings, roads, schools and providing supplies to the foreign troops. With the departure of US troops, India is now on the wrong side of politics. It is unlikely that the Taliban, who received explicit and implicit help from Pakistan, would become friends with India anytime soon.



India has shrewdly stayed out of Myanmar politics while it has effectively turned its smaller neighbours like Nepal and Bhutan in the likes of protectorates with limited authority to act independently. Geographically, the two mountainous landlocked countries are critical buffer states between India and China. Increased Chinese influence and investments in Nepal only lays bare where the Indians are failing. Apparently, it is only with Bhutan India enjoys a relatively calmer relation within the sub-continent.



Nevertheless, there is an old saying that you are known by the company you keep. It is also true that no one knows you better than your immediate friends and neighbours. It would be in the interest of India to mend and reset its relationship with all its neighbours. In conclusion, the general population of India's neighbouring countries would only welcome India, once its political leadership renounces its suicidal shift from spreading all-out blatant Hindu chauvinism. It cannot boast about being the world's largest democracy and yet prosecute all religious minorities.



The country also has a massive advantage to reset its ties with its neighbours because of its considerable people-to-people contact and growing influence of Indian soft power in the region.



Last of all, Covid-19 has exposed India's economic weaknesses and inequity within the region and its people. Someone once pointed out that India lives in three centuries concurrently. The country is surely no short of knowledge and resources to prove it wrong.

Dr Faisal Rahman is Professor &

