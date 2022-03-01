Chevron in Bangladesh: Powering the business of progress

Chevron Bangladesh has been supporting the business of progress in Bangladesh for over 25 years - providing the reliable, affordable and ever-cleaner energy necessary to raise living standards across the country. In Bangladesh, we commit to running our business responsibly and strive to help unlock the nation's potential for progress and prosperity.



Eric Walker, Chevron Bangladesh President said: "At Chevron, we believe that we are the community we live in, and our social investment programs in economic development, education and health, are a true testimony to our values. We take great pride in the pivotal role we play in Bangladesh's energy landscape, but what we as a company are equally proud of are the relationships we've forged with the Government, development organizations and our communities to help improve people's lives. Wherever possible, we work to align our actions with Bangladesh's goals and pursuit of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs."



Chevron Bangladesh is not only the country's largest natural gas producer - supplying more than 50% of Bangladesh's natural gas production and about 85% of domestic condensate production from its three gas fields in the northeast - but also one of the country's largest international investors.



Chevron Bangladesh has a long history in the country, since first gas from the Jalalabad field in 1999. The Bibiyana Expansion Project, one of the largest foreign investment projects in Bangladesh's history achieved first production in 2014. This expanded capacity of the original Bibiyana plant, increasing production of natural gas by a further 300 million cubic feet per day and natural gas liquids by 4,000 barrels per day. Project scope included two gas processing trains, additional development wells and an enhanced liquids recovery facility.



In 2018, the Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources recognized Chevron Bangladesh as the best natural gas producer in the country (private sector). The award was presented by the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, during Power & Energy Week 2018.



In Bangladesh, thousands of people in and around Chevron Bangladesh's areas of operation in the country's northeast benefit through partnerships the company has forged with the community and NGOs to address critical socioeconomic issues.As a partner with the Bangladesh government, as well as local businesses and communities, Chevron Bangladesh also contributes to health care, education and economic development for mutual benefit and progress.



Economic development:

The company's Bangladesh Partnership Initiative (BPI), a multi-year program to support economic development for communities in the Greater Sylhet region, works with leading development organizations to establish business and workforce development programs.



Launched in 2015 and implemented by BRAC, the Jibika project under the Bangladesh Partnership Initiative (BPI) was designed to promote entrepreneurship for sustainable income growth of poor and marginalized farming households around the ChevronBangladesh-operated gas fields. Phase I of this project successfully modified Village Development Organizations (VDO), which later received registration from the Department of Cooperatives. BRAC and its implementing partner, Institute of Development Affairs (IDEA), have also facilitated intensive community trainings on leadership, funds management, cattle rearing and vegetable gardening, development of value chains and local service providers, and more. Between 2015 and 2019, approximately 20,000 people have benefitted from the Jibika project.



Following the successful completion of Phase I, the second phase is designed to further strengthen the governance and management of the Jibika cooperatives and help them achieve long-term sustainability by 2022. The total membership of Jibika cooperatives (VDOs) now stands at 3,998, including 922 new members. Approximately 58% of the VDO members are women, while 56% of the executive committees are led by women.



In 2015, Chevron Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Under the umbrella of the government of Bangladesh's Skills for Employment Investment Program, sponsored by ADB and administered by the Ministry of Finance, the aim of this partnership was to enable 1,400 community youths near the company's operational areas in the Sylhet region to access high-quality training programs in light engineering, construction and ready-made garment sectors. In 2016, as part of BPI, Chevron Bangladesh launched "Uttoron - skills for better life", a three-year project with Swisscontact to facilitate the delivery of training and link trainees with reputable employers in the region. Phase-1 of the project closed in July 2019: awareness on skills training had been delivered to 53,000 community members, and of the 1,462 graduate trainees (21 percent female), 70 percent had attained employment.



Uttoron-II was launched in August 2019, with three interconnected components that aim to make a sustainable contribution to the skills development sector of Bangladesh.



In line with program objectives, current skill needs were identified in a bid to select high-demand industry trades. The project also has a unique trainee selection process/model that ensures a drop-out rate as low as 1.4%. Though training was suspended for eight months during 2020-2021owing to COVID-19, to date, Uttoron has successfully enrolled 1,049 trainees (24 per cent female)for training in eight different trades in Dhaka and Sylhet divisions. 424 trainees have graduated, and there is 82% job retention amongst those who are currently employed.



A key highlight of Uttoron Phase II has been the validation of the Packaging& Finishing Operation (PFO) trade by the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), Government of Bangladesh. This achievement has enabled the project to make a sustainable and long-term impact in the national skills sector. The PFO trade is the first of its kind that focuses on creating a skilled workforce for Bangladesh's packaging industry. Swisscontact has also signed an agreement with Sylhet City Corporation to facilitate the set-up of a permanent training institute in Sylhet city, aiming to provide training to 800 youths per year on electrical installation & maintenance, plumbing and pipefitting, welding, and housekeeping.



Uddokta--powering entrepreneurs--is a partnership between Chevron Bangladesh and International Development Enterprises (iDE) under BPI. The project seeks to amplify Chevron's investments made in Bangladesh to improve the lives and livelihoods of rural communities through an increased focus on powering local entrepreneurs and building inclusive market systems that link smallholder producers to more rewarding opportunities.



As a result of improved access to goods and services delivered through enterprises supported by the project, Uddokta aims to trigger an increase in the incomes of over 2,700 VDO-affiliated households. It is also anticipated that project efforts will result in an increase in the annual revenues of 1,100 micro and small enterprises, and increased sales of quality inputs to smallholder farmers. Moreover, Uddokta will facilitate access to finance for participating enterprises to establish, grow and operate their businesses. In summary, over 37,000 household members will be benefitted from augmented incomes as a result of improved access to goods and services triggered through systemic market changes catalyzed by Uddokta.



Education: Under the Quality Education Support initiative, a scholarship drive for high-achieving underprivileged students was launched in 2001. In 2020, scholarships were awarded to 849 students in 23 schools. Also included are remuneration support for additional teachers in selected schools, an endowment fund, sports equipment, school furniture, sanitation facilities and tube-wells to provide safe drinking water for selected schools.



The SHIKHON project, a collaboration between Chevron Bangladesh and Save the Children, aims to provide 3 years of an accelerated non-formal primary school education to 1,800 previously out-of-school children and dropouts from 46 villages near our areas of operation. Under a new phase of the project, marginalized and hard-to-reach children aged five to seven years will complete a pre-primary component and Grades I through III in 60 Early Primary Education (EPE) centers or one-room schools by January 2022. They will then be equipped to transition into Bangladesh's national education system from Grade IV and beyond. The SHIKHON project will engage 1,800 parents of the participating children, 60 EPE centre teachers, and 660 community members. Infrastructural improvements will be made to nine government primary schools.



Healthcare: Through its sponsorship of the Karimpur and Shastipur community clinics since 2006, Chevron Bangladesh has been delivering on its commitment to serve local communities around the Bibiyana Gas Field with affordable and quality health services. In April 2020, the ownership of these two clinics and 12 satellite clinics was transferred from Surjer Hashi Network (SHN) to Sylhet Samaaj Kallayan Sangstha (SSKS) with a vision that the latter shall help the host community to eventually assume ownership of the clinics and ensure their future sustainability. 9,000 customers are now served annually.



Covid-19 support: 15 oxygen concentrators donated to four local hospitals near Chevron Bangladesh's Bibiyana and Moulavi Bazar gas plants. These meet the immediate needs of patients suffering from hypoxemia, which occurs when levels of oxygen in the blood are lower than normal.



During May through July 2020, Chevron Bangladesh planned and distributed 8,500 relief packages (containing soap and essential grocery items like rice, lentils, cooking-oil, etc.) for families located near the Bibiyana and Jalalabad Gas Fields. Separately, 300 packs were distributed amongst underprivileged children of nine charity schools ("Kushum Koli" schools) run by the Social Welfare Committee of the Dhaka Ladies Club.



Under the Jibika project, a range of livelihood support items were distributed amongst 104 VDOs, e.g., rickshaw/van, rice thresher, power sprayer, power tiller. All VDOs were also provided with hand washing booths and infrared thermometers. Moreover, behaviour change communication materials, e.g., public service announcements, leaflets and stickers depicting hand washing illustrations and conveying awareness messages were distributed to cover approximately 3,465 households.

