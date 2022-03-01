

Compliance culture in banking sector yet to develop



Modern technology based Islamic banking system has enriched the banking industry with one third of the country's banking portfolio. During the British rule there were only a handful of Muslim bankers. During the Pakistan period, non-Muslim bankers left the country and Muslims started entering the banking profession.



During the Pakistan period, the number of high-ranking officials in this profession among East Pakistanis was very limited. The decision of the West Pakistanis was final in making policy decisions. Before independence, only 14% of banking business was conducted by East Pakistanis.

Of the 12 banks in East Pakistan, Eastern Mercantile Bank Limited (established in 1959), now Pubali Bank Limited and Eastern Banking Corporation (established in 1965) now Uttara Bank Limited were owned by East Pakistani entrepreneurs. Banks owned by West Pakistanis used to collect only deposits from the region. West Pakistanis were given priority in investment and industrial enterprises. They denied East Pakistanis to invest or become entrepreneurs. As a result, development was done in West Pakistan with the money of the people of this country.



Independent banking system was introduced in the country in 1972 with the establishment of Bangladesh Bank by Presidential Order No. 127. The eastern branch of State Bank of Pakistan in Dhaka was renamed Bangladesh Bank. The 12 banks operating in the country were nationalized and merged into six banks. A small number of skilled bankers then took the initiative to reshape the country's banking sector.



Bankers of this country had immense efforts and sacrifices to rebuild a suitable banking system for a newly independent country. Pakistanis set up bank branches only in urban areas and provided banking services to the affluent class. After independence, banking policies were streamlined with a focus on social justice and necessity, and bank branches were set up in remote areas to bring banking services to the doorsteps of the common people. With efficient guidance and policy formulation of the central bank, the banks began to turn around quickly.



There was bank aversion among the people in this country. People hid their money and valuables in earthen jars, bamboo poles, earthen banks and pillows. But through the development, reform and expansion of post-independence banking services, the common people are now availing banking services happily.



On 16th December, 1971, the total number of branches of 14 banks was 1169. The scenario is now much pleasant. At present, the total number of branches of 61 scheduled banks in the country stands at 10,812. In addition, modern banking services have reached the remote villages of Bangladesh through rapid expansion of sub-branch and agent banking network. According to the data of Bangladesh Bank, the total number of savings accounts in the country is near about 12.5 crore. During independence, deposits in the country's banks were only Tk 339 crore which now stands at Tk 14,62,888 crore. At the time of independence, there were 16250 banking professionals in the country, which is now more than two lakh.



The journey of private banks started with the establishment of Arab Bangladesh Bank in 1982. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, the first Shariah based bank in the country, was established in 1983. The banking industry began to expand in the same year with the establishment of five more commercial banks including the National Bank Limited.



Islamic banking is now growing rapidly in Bangladesh. At present there are 10 Islamic banks in the country. Many more banks are offering Islamic banking services through specialized branches and windows. According to the central bank, Islamic banks currently holds 26 percent of the country's total deposits and investments in the banking sector. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited is at the forefront in terms of deposit, investment and remittance. According to a survey by UK-based The Banker magazine, the bank is one of the 1,000 strongest banks in the world in various indices. This is the only bank in Bangladesh in this list.



With the advancement of technology, banking is now in the palm of your hand like Aladdin's Wonder Lamp. Online banking, ATM card, internet banking, cash deposit machines, mobile banking services and various app based banking services have been added to the banking sector of the country. Bank branches, sub-branches or agencies have also reached out to remote areas. The grocer shop of the neighbourhood, has now become a branch of the bank. Accounts can be opened and closed at home. It is now much easier to get bank investment. Banks of this country are also providing excellent services to the customers in the national and international arena for purchasing goods and services.



Compliance culture in banking sector yet to develop

multidimensional service organization for people's daily lives. Banks have now made unimaginable progress in simplifying people's lives by collecting 160 types of government service bills through automated challan system including utility bills. Banks have played a leading role in the development of the garment sector, which is one of the two main pillars of Bangladesh's development, and in attracting remittances through legal channels. In this case, the market share of Islami Bank alone is the highest. One third of the total remittances of the country are drawn through this bank.



The banking sector is making an outstanding contribution to the progress of the country by conducting investment activities for the development of large, medium and small scale industries as well as for the development of agriculture. A significant number of people in the country are employment in the sectors invested by banks.



There is no substitute for banking activities in all financial activities including import, export and foreign trade. The bulk of the country's revenue comes from banks. Banks are ahead in banking activities as well as social responsibility activities. Apart from the development of education and medical services, the country's banking sector also provides a lot of financial assistance for poverty alleviation.



A number of banks are conducting small and micro investment activities like rural development schemes to alleviate poverty in remote areas. Bangladesh has now risen to international prominence in preventing terrorist financing and money laundering. Banks, led by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, are working together to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering.



However, along with the growth of the banking sector, the number of defaulting customers in the banks is also increasing alarmingly day by day. According to the news published in the media, at present the amount of defaulted loan stood at tk. 1 lac 161 crore against 11 lac 65 thousand and 210 crore which is 8.61% to the investment. Of this, Tk 44,016 crore of six state-owned banks and Tk 56,152 crore of non-performing loans of 55 private and specialized banks.



Experts believe that the banking sector will face a major threat if it does not get out of this situation by changing the economic habits of its customers. Many people think that the goodwill of the customers is enough to repay the loan. If this culture can be developed through the mutual cooperation of both the customers and the bankers, the economic development of the country will be as dynamic as the development of the banking system.



The banking sector in the country is going through a major crisis. Evidence of large-scale corruption has been found in banks through a number of institutions. There are many incidents like Hallmark and Bismillah group. Timely and visible steps must be taken to overcome this crisis. All banks must cultivate a culture of compliance.



The banking sector is inextricably linked with the overall development of the country. Balanced development of the country will be accelerated with development of Banking sector. The banking sector needs to be well organized and controlled to bring the benefits of economic growth and development to the doorsteps of the mass people. Both the bankers and the customers need to cultivate a culture of compliance with all the rules of banking alongside honesty, sincerity and fidelity.

The writer is a banker









Bangladesh is passing 50 years of independence from Pakistani dictators. The banking sector was extremely neglected during their misrule. Ordinary people were deprived of banking services. After independence in 1971, the banking sector started developing with new journey with limited number of experienced Bangladeshi bankers. At present, the country's banking sector has multiplied in size as it has advanced in technical services.Modern technology based Islamic banking system has enriched the banking industry with one third of the country's banking portfolio. During the British rule there were only a handful of Muslim bankers. During the Pakistan period, non-Muslim bankers left the country and Muslims started entering the banking profession.During the Pakistan period, the number of high-ranking officials in this profession among East Pakistanis was very limited. The decision of the West Pakistanis was final in making policy decisions. Before independence, only 14% of banking business was conducted by East Pakistanis.Of the 12 banks in East Pakistan, Eastern Mercantile Bank Limited (established in 1959), now Pubali Bank Limited and Eastern Banking Corporation (established in 1965) now Uttara Bank Limited were owned by East Pakistani entrepreneurs. Banks owned by West Pakistanis used to collect only deposits from the region. West Pakistanis were given priority in investment and industrial enterprises. They denied East Pakistanis to invest or become entrepreneurs. As a result, development was done in West Pakistan with the money of the people of this country.Independent banking system was introduced in the country in 1972 with the establishment of Bangladesh Bank by Presidential Order No. 127. The eastern branch of State Bank of Pakistan in Dhaka was renamed Bangladesh Bank. The 12 banks operating in the country were nationalized and merged into six banks. A small number of skilled bankers then took the initiative to reshape the country's banking sector.Bankers of this country had immense efforts and sacrifices to rebuild a suitable banking system for a newly independent country. Pakistanis set up bank branches only in urban areas and provided banking services to the affluent class. After independence, banking policies were streamlined with a focus on social justice and necessity, and bank branches were set up in remote areas to bring banking services to the doorsteps of the common people. With efficient guidance and policy formulation of the central bank, the banks began to turn around quickly.There was bank aversion among the people in this country. People hid their money and valuables in earthen jars, bamboo poles, earthen banks and pillows. But through the development, reform and expansion of post-independence banking services, the common people are now availing banking services happily.On 16th December, 1971, the total number of branches of 14 banks was 1169. The scenario is now much pleasant. At present, the total number of branches of 61 scheduled banks in the country stands at 10,812. In addition, modern banking services have reached the remote villages of Bangladesh through rapid expansion of sub-branch and agent banking network. According to the data of Bangladesh Bank, the total number of savings accounts in the country is near about 12.5 crore. During independence, deposits in the country's banks were only Tk 339 crore which now stands at Tk 14,62,888 crore. At the time of independence, there were 16250 banking professionals in the country, which is now more than two lakh.The journey of private banks started with the establishment of Arab Bangladesh Bank in 1982. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, the first Shariah based bank in the country, was established in 1983. The banking industry began to expand in the same year with the establishment of five more commercial banks including the National Bank Limited.Islamic banking is now growing rapidly in Bangladesh. At present there are 10 Islamic banks in the country. Many more banks are offering Islamic banking services through specialized branches and windows. According to the central bank, Islamic banks currently holds 26 percent of the country's total deposits and investments in the banking sector. Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited is at the forefront in terms of deposit, investment and remittance. According to a survey by UK-based The Banker magazine, the bank is one of the 1,000 strongest banks in the world in various indices. This is the only bank in Bangladesh in this list.With the advancement of technology, banking is now in the palm of your hand like Aladdin's Wonder Lamp. Online banking, ATM card, internet banking, cash deposit machines, mobile banking services and various app based banking services have been added to the banking sector of the country. Bank branches, sub-branches or agencies have also reached out to remote areas. The grocer shop of the neighbourhood, has now become a branch of the bank. Accounts can be opened and closed at home. It is now much easier to get bank investment. Banks of this country are also providing excellent services to the customers in the national and international arena for purchasing goods and services.Banking is no longer limited to deposits and investments. Banks have become amultidimensional service organization for people's daily lives. Banks have now made unimaginable progress in simplifying people's lives by collecting 160 types of government service bills through automated challan system including utility bills. Banks have played a leading role in the development of the garment sector, which is one of the two main pillars of Bangladesh's development, and in attracting remittances through legal channels. In this case, the market share of Islami Bank alone is the highest. One third of the total remittances of the country are drawn through this bank.The banking sector is making an outstanding contribution to the progress of the country by conducting investment activities for the development of large, medium and small scale industries as well as for the development of agriculture. A significant number of people in the country are employment in the sectors invested by banks.There is no substitute for banking activities in all financial activities including import, export and foreign trade. The bulk of the country's revenue comes from banks. Banks are ahead in banking activities as well as social responsibility activities. Apart from the development of education and medical services, the country's banking sector also provides a lot of financial assistance for poverty alleviation.A number of banks are conducting small and micro investment activities like rural development schemes to alleviate poverty in remote areas. Bangladesh has now risen to international prominence in preventing terrorist financing and money laundering. Banks, led by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, are working together to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering.However, along with the growth of the banking sector, the number of defaulting customers in the banks is also increasing alarmingly day by day. According to the news published in the media, at present the amount of defaulted loan stood at tk. 1 lac 161 crore against 11 lac 65 thousand and 210 crore which is 8.61% to the investment. Of this, Tk 44,016 crore of six state-owned banks and Tk 56,152 crore of non-performing loans of 55 private and specialized banks.Experts believe that the banking sector will face a major threat if it does not get out of this situation by changing the economic habits of its customers. Many people think that the goodwill of the customers is enough to repay the loan. If this culture can be developed through the mutual cooperation of both the customers and the bankers, the economic development of the country will be as dynamic as the development of the banking system.The banking sector in the country is going through a major crisis. Evidence of large-scale corruption has been found in banks through a number of institutions. There are many incidents like Hallmark and Bismillah group. Timely and visible steps must be taken to overcome this crisis. All banks must cultivate a culture of compliance.The banking sector is inextricably linked with the overall development of the country. Balanced development of the country will be accelerated with development of Banking sector. The banking sector needs to be well organized and controlled to bring the benefits of economic growth and development to the doorsteps of the mass people. Both the bankers and the customers need to cultivate a culture of compliance with all the rules of banking alongside honesty, sincerity and fidelity.The writer is a banker