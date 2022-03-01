FROM EDITOR’S DESK

We observe our daily newspaper's anniversary at a critical time this year as Russia-Ukraine war is likely to plunge the world into new political and economic uncertainties after the Covid-19 crisis. The Corona curse yet persists claiming lives every day. Growing prices of daily essentials seems to have become out of control. The country now has a new Election Commission amidst wide ranging criticism from political opponents. In TIB's latest Corruption Index List, Bangladesh ranks 147 out of 180 countries - performing poorly.

However, on the flipside of failures and frustrations there is a long list of success stories as well.



We have turned into a role model for the rest of the world, in terms of combating climate change and leading in climate diplomacy by spearheading the CVF Forum for the second time.



The country's economy is expected to grow by 6.9 per cent in fiscal year 2022-23 - thanks to the private sector for ensuring strong export growth while bouncing back in meeting domestic demand.



Today our per capita income is higher than India or Pakistan. A series of mega development projects - ranging from Padma bridge, deep sea port, 4-lane high way, elevated expressway to metro rail are fast boosting the country's image to the rest of the world.



We have turned into a country to reckon with in regional and international diplomacy. However, in a fast changing polarised post-pandemic world, it is becoming challenging to ensure sustainable growth and development in all sectors.



However, it is also time to address unresolved domestic and international issues, namely the prolonging Rohingya crisis that has now turned into a burden on Bangladesh.

The most important question we ask while observing our daily newspaper's anniversary - What future does Bangladesh has when it comes to its democracy?

With political activities at a bare minimum, and years of logical and also controversial electoral exercises, the common people are fast losing faith in politics.

The practice of enthusiastic participation in our domestic politics is markedly missing. That said - expecting the next general polls to be free, fair and credible, we call on the government to leave no stone unturned to make it all-inclusive and participatory. Both the ruling party and opposition must play responsible role to institutionalise democracy.

A key component of any election is in the practice of participation in two forms - participation of all parties across the political spectrum and participation of voters.

Both have been noticeably absent in the last two general elections, turning them fairly falling short of being celebrations of democracy.



Simultaneously, we call on opposition political parties to come forward and wake up from the state of slumber. Main opposition party BNP's role and response in the formation of the new Election Commission was indisputably frustrating.



We believe, there is no alternative for our political parties than re-establishing trust in politics and governance.



On one hand the government needs to shift its focus towards electoral institutions, primarily towards the Election Commission and in finding an acceptable and sustainable formula for an election time administration.



And on the other hand, BNP and the opposition parties must shun the utopian dream of removing the government through its conventional street-based movements and unrelenting demand for the reinstatement of a caretaker government pushing the country to chaos and violence.

Once and for all - the caretaker government is a politically dead issue without mileage.

Trust cannot be restored and democracy cannot thrive under stopgap election time leaderships. All efforts and steps must be made to make the Election Commission to be strong and independent to hold the next general election fair, credible and acceptable.

As we believe in optimism under any circumstances, as a nation we have repeatedly proved we can change and resolve even under challenges.

Let us change in the spirit of that epic saying of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu - I would like to say categorically and unequivocally that our country will be a democratic, secular and socialist country. In this country, labourers, peasants, Hindus, and Muslims all will be living in peace and harmony.

In conclusion, as an ethical and responsible daily news paper the Daily Observer is sincere and indomitable in journalistic pursuit. We are committed to the principle of "standing for people's rights."

Not that we have been always successful in our mission, but to err is only human.

We earnestly request our readers to bear with us, despite our limitations and unintended failures. Our expectation from our readers and patrons is to help us flourish as a trust-worthy and objective media outlet. We assure all we may fumble but we will not compromise, we may face threats but we will not quit.











