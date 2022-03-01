Most Covid-19 patients infected with Omicron variant: icddr,b

Some 98 per cent of coronavirus patientsin the capital are infected with Omicron variant said the International Centre for Diarrhea Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

The results were found from a sample test of 48 coronavirus patients in the capital from January 29 to February 18 at Virology Lab

of icddr,b. The information was published on the icddr,b's website.

According to the icddr,b, the existence of Omicron variant has been found in 47 out of the 48 samples. Delta type was found only in the other one. As a percentage which is 2 percent. Among the coronavirus patients, 83per cent of the patients were infected with the BA2 subtype of Omicron variant. The remaining 17 per cent of patients are infected with BA1 subtype of Omicron.

Earlier, on February 12, the icddr,bsaid that in the last week of January, the Delta variant of Covid-19 was completely replaced by Omicron variant. From January 15 toJanuary 28, samples of 24 corona-infected people were collected from Dhaka city. By Genome sequencing, Omicron has found in 92 percent of the samples and delta type in the other 8 percent of the samples. Subtype BA2 has been identified as the most common among the Omicron-identified specimens.