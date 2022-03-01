21 DU students tortured in five months by BCL men

Since reopening of the residential halls of Dhaka University (DU) on October 5 last year, a total of 21 students including 3 campus journalists have been tortured both physically mentally by leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of Awami League.

A newly launched human-rights-based student organization 'Students Against Torture' (SAT) revealed the information.

A total of 13 cases described tortures on 21 students in the annual report of the organization. Among the 13 cases, the university administration took action only in three cases.

Apart from the torture on three journalists, the other eighteen students were tortured in Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Masterda Surja Sen Hall, Bijoy Ekattor Hall, Sir A F Rahman Hall,

Ruqayyah Hall and Jagannath Hall.

The three actions taken by the administration are changing room allotment, expelling from the hall permanently and expelling from the hall for six months.

The 15-member organization (SAT) held a press conference in the DU Journalists' Association (DUJA) office at noon on Monday and launched the organization formally.

According to the report of the organization, most of the students were tortured in the guestrooms of their respective halls by BCL leaders and activists over not attending political programmes regularly, Facebook posts on sports, guestroom, ganoroom culture and violating manners taught by BCL men.

Saleh Uddin Sifat, Founder of the SAT and a Law Department student, said if students have to be taught manners, only university authorities can take this initiative.

The founder and co-founders of the organization demanded abolishing the guestroom and gonoroom culture from the university as per university authorities' promise.

Just before the reopening of the residential halls in October last year, university Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said the ganorooms and guestroom culture would be wiped out once the halls were reopened.

But visiting the halls, it was found that Chhatra League still controls more than 150 ganorooms in eighteen halls.

Resenting the university administrations' 'silent roles' in all the cases, the SAT founder Sifat said, "The administration took very feeble actions in only three cases in name just to show that university authorities are aware of students' security. Actually, they are not."

Sifat further said the SAT collected data of all the cases by contacting all the victims individually and from the reports published in different national newspapers.

However, the SAT will publish reports of such torture incidents in every six months of a year.

Sifat said this time they did not publish the identities of the victims and torturers considering their securities.

"We will publish every single data associated with such incidents from the next time," Sifat further said.

The organization will launch a website by this week, said Smriti Afroz Sumi, a co-founder of the organization.

They will go to the Chancellor of the university and to the Supreme Court if the authorities do not investigate and take action against the torturers from the next time.

Meanwhile, the Surja Sen Hall administration expelled Sifat Ullah, a BCL activist and follower of Al-Nahean Khan Joy, President of former BCL central committee from the hall permanently over torturing a second-year student on December 13, 2021.

However, sources said Sifat still stays at the hall and the hall administration is unaware of the security of students.

On January 26 this year, a fresher was tortured by some followers of Abu Younus, General Secretary of Bijoy Ekattor Hall Chhatra League unit.

The hall administration expelled three BCL activists for only six months from the hall. However, the expelled students are also staying at the hall under the shelter of Chhatra League despite administrative order.

Recently, a follower of Munem Shahariar Moon, General Secretary of Sir A F Rahman Hall Chhatra League, slapped a first-year student. The victim was so injured that his ear was shedding blood at this time.

The victim hears less with this ear still now. He has been taking treatment regularly. However, the hall administration is yet to take action against this accused.

Besides, Abid Hasan Rasal, DU correspondent of Bangla Tribune, was severely beaten with bamboo sticks by BCL leaders at TSC while collecting news on March 25, 2021. Rasel's phone and press card were also snatched away by the Chhatra League men. Later he was admitted to DMC.

On the same day, Asif Hawlader, DU correspondent of Prothom Alo, was beaten by some followers of Lekhak Bhattacharjee, General Secretary of former BCL central committee, at the VC Chattar on the campus. He was admitted to hospital for a few days.

Jalal Uddin, a campus reporter was also beaten on the campus on January 11 this year.

The university has not taken any single step to investigate and to take action against the perpetrators in these three incidents also.



