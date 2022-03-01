Video
Cabinet endorses ratification of ILO Convention-138

No children below 14-15yrs be allowed in works from now

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal of ratifying the 'ILO Convention-138' to restrict recruitment of the children age of 14 at any employment. As a result, none under the age of 14 could be recruited for work in future.
The approval was given in the Cabinet's regular meeting held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, while her Cabinet colleagues were connected from Cabinet conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat.
While briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting at Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "Considering the socioeconomic condition of any country, the age limit of recruitment for work could be reduced to 14 years, but not less than it. The Cabinet thinks the age limit of 14 is suitable for Bangladesh."
He said "ILO Convention-138" carries special significance as out of 189 countries across the world, 173 have already signed it.
"The main issue is that generally 15 years is required to complete basic education and that's why, no child under 15 can be employed," he added.
He said, "But, considering the country's overall socioeconomic condition in particular, 14-years age is suitable for Bangladesh."
The Cabinet Secretary, however, added that these children, whether they are 14 or 15 years old, cannot be engaged in any risky or dangerous work under any circumstance. The employers must look into the matter before recruiting an employee or workers in the job.
The children cannot be involved in any work that could lead to accidents or deaths, he said, adding, "Even if children of this age are employed, they cannot be treated as adults."
They cannot be presented as an adult in marriage or other cases, he further added.
He said, "If anyone commits crime at this age, he or she will be considered a child offender."
In response to a query, the Cabinet Secretary said, if someone employs a child under the age of 14 or 15 years, punitive actions would be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Labour Law.


