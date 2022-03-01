2 new public univs to start soon

Two more public universities - 'Bangabandhu Public University of Naogaon' and 'Thakurgaon University' - are likely to start functioning soon as the Cabinet on Monday approved drafts of law to establish the new universities.

The drafts of 'Bangabandhu Public University Naogaon Act, 2022' and 'Thakurgaon University Act, 2022' were cleared in principle at the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The PM joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members and officials concerned connected from the Cabinet conference room at the Secretariat.

The meeting also endorsed the draft of National Export Policy, 2021-24, draft of BIMSTEC

Certificate and a proposal to ratify the ILO Convention-138.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary KhandkerAnwarul Islam briefed media about the outcomes of the meeting.

He said that the draft of 'Thakurgaon University Act, 2022' was tabled before the meeting as a part of the Prime Minister's commitment to establish a university in the area as there is no university there. The provisions of the new draft law are almost similar to the laws of all public universities.

The PM had visited Thakurgaon on March 29, 2018 and committed to establish a university.

The initiative of establishing the new Bangabandhu Public University in Naogaon was also taken for the same reason as the PM had given commitment in this regard.

With the inclusion of the new two, the number of public universities will stand at 54. At present, there are 52 public universities and 108 private universities in the country, he added.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the draft of Export Policy 2021-2024 brought by the Ministry of Commerce. Normally, the government adopts an export policy after every three years.

Anwarul said the export policy was given approval to cope up with the upcoming challenges that may emerge after the graduation of the country from the LDCs.

"Product diversification and identifying priority products, expansion of export industry, importance of labour-based export industry, skilled development, making trade and investment easier and adaptation of comprehensive policy as well have been given special focus in the export policy," he said.

He said special importance has been given particularly to the country's graduation, 4IR, three-year grace period in the EU market after the graduation and economic diplomacy.

The Cabinet meeting endorsed the draft of BIMSTEC Certificate as it needs to be signed before the 5th BIMSTEC Conference is scheduled to be held on March 30 next in Sri Lanka, Anwarul added.

He said the move came to pave the way for creating a free-trade region among the BIMSTEC member countries along with the communication development for transportation.









