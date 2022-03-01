Video
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022
CEC urges political parties to agree on polls

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Staff Correspondent

New Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday called for consensus among the country's political leadership to make the forthcoming parliamentary elections fair and participatory.
He said, "We are pleading you (political leaders) to
make a compromise among yourselves. Make a deal that will handle the election well. There will be no violence. No one will stop anyone."
The CEC said this at a press conference after taking charge of Election Commission at the Nirbachan Bhaban of Agargaon in the capital.
Other four election commissioners - Rashida Sultana, Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman - were present at the press conference.
At the press conference, the CEC said if the political leadership does not share its responsibilities, there will be limitations in what the Election Commission will do alone.
Political parties should help the EC to restore the democratic practices. Political parties should play their roles in making the EC effective. Otherwise, all the political parties and the EC will be questionable, he added.
He said, "We would call all political parties to participate in the polls to restore democratic practices and make the parliament participatory."
Habibul Awal said, "No say is final say in politics as well. BNP has said they will not join the polls, but there is no obstacle for us to invite them, request them."
The EC cannot ensure a level playing field solely. "Our agencies concerned will work in this regard. But discussion among the political parties is a must as there is no alternative to discussion," he added.
Urging people to keep faith in them CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Those who go to the polls and vote are the most important. We are optimistic. Please trust us."


