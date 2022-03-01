Russia-Ukraine war likely to affect BD economy

The Russian attack on Ukraine is likely to affect Bangladesh economy, including its readymade garment exports, say economists.

Meanwhile, prices of many daily necessities have gone beyond the reach of the common man.

Crude oil prices have already risen due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Oil prices have already surpassed US$120 a barrel in the international markets. This is for the first time in more than seven years that oil prices have reached $120 a barrel.

According to sources, Russia is one of the largest crude oil producers in the world. As a result, the rise in crude oil prices in the international market will have an impact on global economic growth in the next few days.

An analysis by research firm JP Morgan claims that if the price of crude oil reaches $150 per barrel, global gross domestic product (GDP) growth could slow to 0.9 per cent.

Experts say that if a full-fledged war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, the prices of home-made fuels like CNG may also go up. Not only that, if the price of crude oil rises, the amount of subsidy on LPG and kerosene will also need to be increased. Petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed in South Asia in the past few days due to the rise in crude oil prices in the international market.

From the very beginning, the remnants of this have fallen on this densely populated country of South Asia.

Most of the current demand for fuel oil in Bangladesh has to be imported. As a result, if the price of fuel oil increases, the deficit in the country's treasury will also increase. The market for other products may even grow.

Experts say that if the supply of wheat from the Black Sea region is disrupted, the prices of food items may also go up. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter. And Ukraine is at number four in this list. Russia and Ukraine account for about one-fourth of the world's wheat exports.

Sources said that food prices have risen sharply over the past decade as supplies have been disrupted.

In addition to these, the price of Palladium, a metal used in car construction and mobile phones, can rise very fast. Palladium prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, because, Russia is the largest exporter of Palladium across the world. Palladium prices have risen amid fears of international sanctions on Russia.

Although trade is not large in Russia, it has recently become a major partner in the country's infrastructure sector. At the same time the new market for readymade garments in the country was going to be a reliable one. Although the war between the two countries will not have a direct impact, it will create an indirect risk.

Russia is a major exporter of energy, gas, wheat and cooking oil. Bangladesh is the importer of these products. Ukraine is also a major exporter of wheat and edible oil. As wheat production declines in Russia, food prices rise in poorer countries. As the prices of these products rise, so does the price of bread in Egypt and the Middle East. Due to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh will have to buy food products, fuel and edible oil at higher prices.

Lead economist Dr Zahid Hossain said that the huge blockade imposed on Russia by the European Union, United States and their allies as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine would have far-reaching effects on Bangladesh. The three currencies the euro, the dollar, and the yen will not be able to trade Russian rubles. Under these three currencies, the GDP of the countries is over 70 per cent of the global GDP. The crisis in Russia will be shaped by these currencies as well. This will have an indirect effect on the economy of Bangladesh.





