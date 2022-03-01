Video
No BD reaction yet over Russia, Ukraine war

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam on Monday said that Bangladesh has no reaction over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. But, it's keeping an eye on the developments of the war. The Foreign Ministry and everyone else have been directed to observe the situation for another day or two.
While briefing media after Monday's Cabinet meeting held at Secretariat, Anwarul Islam made the remarks in response to a question about Bangladesh's stance over the war.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while the ministers and officials concerned joined from the Secretariat.
In response to a query whether there was any discussion at the Cabinet meeting about the war, he said, "It was discussed. We are observing the situation, but, definitely nothing was said in favour of war. The Foreign Ministry and everyone else have been directed to observe for another day or two."
"Our ambassadors to Poland and Romania are closely observing what is happening there, what is the condition of Bangladeshis living there. They are giving us regular updates. We are keeping in contact with them. Bangladesh may clear its stance within a day or two on the war," he added.
Earlier on February 24, Russian forces fired missiles at several places in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation there.
Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
Russian forces launched comprehensive missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on February 26 as well including the capital, Kyiv, where gunfire erupted near government buildings in the city centre, military officials and a Reuters witness said. Several hundreds of civilian deaths were reported there.
Meanwhile, leaders of the countries have started a meeting over ceasefire on Monday.


