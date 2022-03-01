Students to sue DBBL for not defraying scholarship

Several students on Monday said they will file case of deception against Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd (DBBL) authorities if they do not resume providing the monthly scholarship money which was postponed since December of 2019.

The students -- mainly from Dhaka University (DU) -- held a press conference at DU Journalists' Association (DUJA) at noon deploring the postponement.

They said this bank postponed providing the scholarship money to the nominated students of different public and national universities just before the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.

The protesters said they were dependent on the scholarship.

They alleged that they encountered misbehaviour by bank officials several times when they contacted them over phone.

"All the students are getting the education scholarship regularly who applied in other banks. Only DBBL has postponed this scholarship despite giving hopes several times," one of the protesters said.

"We applied for scholarships to the DBL even though we were nominated for scholarships by different banks. Later, we could not apply anywhere else as we applied to the DBBL. Now the bank has stopped payment of the scholarship in the middle. As a result, we are not able to draw any scholarship from other banks," the protesters said.

At the conference, the protesters gave a seven-day ultimatum to the bank authorities to reinstate the scholarship and to make clear statement regarding the matter of the postponement.

They also demanded to pay all the due scholarship money since 2020 within a month and to provide the scholarship money of the last three months of 2022 within seven days without imposing any condition.

"Otherwise, we will file a fraud case with the Motijheel Police Station against DBBL for their deceptive behaviour," one of the spokesmen said.

It is learnt that this bank used to give Tk 2,500 per month and later increased the amount to Tk 3,000 per month to the needy students as scholarship money.