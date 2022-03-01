

Pacific Jeans Chair Nasir Uddin no more

Chittagong-11 MP( Bandar-Patenga) MA Latif has expressed deep grief over his death.

In his condolence message MA Latif, MP, said "Nasir Uddin is one of the top industrialists in the country and a CIP. He is one of the pioneers in the field of readymade garment export, job creation and industrial development."

MA Latif conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul.







