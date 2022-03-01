Video
93 new titles hit Ekushey Book Fair on 14th day

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272
DU Correspondent

On the fourteenth consecutive day of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 organised by Bangla Academy, 93 new titles were launched. The number was 72 on the thirteenth day.
However, a total of 1526 new publications have been arrived in this year's Book Fair.
Talking to a number of stall attendees, it is learnt that the visitors are attracted to novels more, rather than other genres of literary works.
Besides, a discussion was held on Monday at the premises of Bangla Academy in commemoration of former presidents of the academy Anisuzzaman and Rafiqul Islam and former Director General of the academy Shamsuzzaman.
The traditional Book Fair organised at the premises of Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan remains open from 2:00pm to 9:00pm on the weekdays.
On holidays and weekends, it starts from 11:00am and continues till 9:00pm while the visitors will be allowed to visit the fair from 8:00am to 9:00pm only on government holidays.


