Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Children under 14 ineligible for employment

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Children under 14 ineligible for employment

Children under 14 ineligible for employment

The cabinet in Monday decided that none under the age of 14 could be recruited for work by approving the proposal of ratifying ILO Convention -138. The convention restricted employment of any child below 15.

The approval came at the Cabinet's regular meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The premier joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

In tuned with the cabinet's decision on fixing the age bar for recruitment, we also believe considering the socio-economic condition of any country - the age limit of recruitment for work could be reduced to 14 years - but not less than it.

What needs a clear understanding on the age bar is that generally 15 years is required to complete basic education and that's why, no child under 15 can be employed.

The cabinet secretary, however, clarified that these children, whether they are 14 or 15 years old, cannot be engaged in any risky or dangerous work under any circumstance.

However, despite the existing law of prohibiting employment of children, its enforcement is manifestly missing.

The local administration has a clear responsibility to enforce the law related to child labour. The Labour Act 2006 clearly states that the minimum age requirement for anyone being recruited for employment is 14 but with some exceptions. The Act specified a number of sectors as harmful for children, but the Act comes with a grey area too.

It has a provision that allows children aged between 12 and 14 to be engaged in 'light work' for a maximum 42 hours a week. In case of school-going children, employers must arrange working hours in a way that allows them to attend school.

Nevertheless, 'light work' has not been clearly defined and this leads to children of this group, especially those living in city slums to be direct victims of perilous and life-threatening jobs. They are often employed in low-pay work in small, non-compliant factories and workshops and as domestic help.

According to unofficial sources, over two million of our poor children work in perilous conditions.

In the light of our socio-economic conditions, it is poverty that drives families to force their children to find work. That said - it is up to both government and non-government authorities to explore new avenues of income-generating activities for those living in poverty, so that they are not anyhow compelled to engage their children in hazardous occupations to support their families.

Apart from poverty, poor education infrastructure, negligible safety net coverage, high living cost in cities, lure of easy and quick money and lack of awareness are also some of the key factors behind growing child labour.

In conclusion, now that the cabinet has taken a clear decision on specifying the age bar, let it not merely remain in paper, publicity and press releases.

Turn the decision into reality.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Children under 14 ineligible for employment
Time demands cyber security strategy
Mass vaccination campaign gathers full steam
Restore peace in Ukraine
Implement Paris Agreement
A bridge in need of urgent renovation
Plight of animals in a Safari park
A rewarding opportunity for Patenga Container Terminal


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh to lead WFP
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft