

Children under 14 ineligible for employment



The approval came at the Cabinet's regular meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The premier joined the meeting virtually from her official residence Gono Bhaban.



In tuned with the cabinet's decision on fixing the age bar for recruitment, we also believe considering the socio-economic condition of any country - the age limit of recruitment for work could be reduced to 14 years - but not less than it.



What needs a clear understanding on the age bar is that generally 15 years is required to complete basic education and that's why, no child under 15 can be employed.



The cabinet secretary, however, clarified that these children, whether they are 14 or 15 years old, cannot be engaged in any risky or dangerous work under any circumstance.



However, despite the existing law of prohibiting employment of children, its enforcement is manifestly missing.



The local administration has a clear responsibility to enforce the law related to child labour. The Labour Act 2006 clearly states that the minimum age requirement for anyone being recruited for employment is 14 but with some exceptions. The Act specified a number of sectors as harmful for children, but the Act comes with a grey area too.



It has a provision that allows children aged between 12 and 14 to be engaged in 'light work' for a maximum 42 hours a week. In case of school-going children, employers must arrange working hours in a way that allows them to attend school.



Nevertheless, 'light work' has not been clearly defined and this leads to children of this group, especially those living in city slums to be direct victims of perilous and life-threatening jobs. They are often employed in low-pay work in small, non-compliant factories and workshops and as domestic help.



According to unofficial sources, over two million of our poor children work in perilous conditions.



In the light of our socio-economic conditions, it is poverty that drives families to force their children to find work. That said - it is up to both government and non-government authorities to explore new avenues of income-generating activities for those living in poverty, so that they are not anyhow compelled to engage their children in hazardous occupations to support their families.



Apart from poverty, poor education infrastructure, negligible safety net coverage, high living cost in cities, lure of easy and quick money and lack of awareness are also some of the key factors behind growing child labour.



In conclusion, now that the cabinet has taken a clear decision on specifying the age bar, let it not merely remain in paper, publicity and press releases.



Turn the decision into reality.

