Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Fire service and civil defence station

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Dear Sir

The Jamalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, built in the Jamalganj upazila of Sunamganj. The station has not been operational for a long time due to unknown reasons, even after the completion of construction. It is learned that equipment of the station has been procured and some manpower has also been recruited.

It is alleged that the recruits are working in other sectors.  In Jamalganj, if someone drowns in a river or a fire breaks out, rescue workers come from the district headquarters, which is a time consuming matter. Recently, a man went for a swim and drowned in the river. Unable to take immediate action, fire-fighters found his body the next day. If there is a fire somewhere, then all the fire-fighters coming from Sunamganj.

When the fire service station was built in Jamalganj, people's hopes were it would serve them. But the people of Jamalganj are disappointed as there is no activity of the station after the construction. I am drawing the attention of the authorities concerned for speedy opening of the station.

Asad bin Safiq
Student, Sunamganj Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fire service and civil defence station
Expanding Regional Connectivity between MESACA
Russia-Ukraine war: Role of powerful nations
Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter
Strategies to combat the devastation of war
Invasion of Ukraine and hint of global power shift
Preserving our tradition
The feasibility study for the CEPA is being accelerated by India and Bangladesh


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh to lead WFP
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft