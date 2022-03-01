Dear Sir



The Jamalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, built in the Jamalganj upazila of Sunamganj. The station has not been operational for a long time due to unknown reasons, even after the completion of construction. It is learned that equipment of the station has been procured and some manpower has also been recruited.



It is alleged that the recruits are working in other sectors. In Jamalganj, if someone drowns in a river or a fire breaks out, rescue workers come from the district headquarters, which is a time consuming matter. Recently, a man went for a swim and drowned in the river. Unable to take immediate action, fire-fighters found his body the next day. If there is a fire somewhere, then all the fire-fighters coming from Sunamganj.



When the fire service station was built in Jamalganj, people's hopes were it would serve them. But the people of Jamalganj are disappointed as there is no activity of the station after the construction. I am drawing the attention of the authorities concerned for speedy opening of the station.



Asad bin Safiq

Student, Sunamganj Government College