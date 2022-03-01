

Russia-Ukraine war: Role of powerful nations



Russia has a wide range of interests with Ukraine and these issues can certainly be resolved through diplomatic means but Russia has decided to attack instead of going the way that is a hot decision and it will take the whole world to the brink of World War III. Russia has been attacking Ukraine, both by air and land, and has already destroyed several key installations by air.



The Ukrainian army is retaliating against the Russian invasion, but they have not been able to put up a strong resistance or build a stronghold that would allow the Russian army to enter Ukraine so easily. Due to incessant airstrikes, ordinary Ukrainian citizens are rushing to the border to save their lives, and some countries have opened their borders, but the intensity of the attack has increased so much that not all civilians are able to flee to the border.



Ukraine's president has announced that he will continue to fight Russia until the last moment, but he lamented that he did not get those who were supposed to be on his side during the war. The Western world, including the United States, has always been with Ukraine on the Ukraine issue and has promised to be by its side in any danger to Ukraine, but they have not taken any such step since Russia invaded.



The Western world, including the United States, has warned Russia several times since the invasion of Ukraine, but they have not been able to take strong action against Russia without imposing economic sanctions. Russia wants Ukraine never to join the NATO alliance and build alliances with the West. Russia has set a red line to keep Ukraine away from NATO because Ukraine was once part of the Soviet union and Russia has been trying for a long time to prevent it from joining NATO. Crimean port is the main gateway of Russia's to the Baltic Sea. So if Ukraine joins the NATO alliance, Russia's control will be reduced, so Russia never wants to accept it.



Western nations, including the United States, are seeking Ukraine's accession to NATO, but Russia wants assurances that European Western nations will block NATO's accession. NATO's military presence in Eastern Europe is at an all-time high, but Russia cannot accept it. Russia wants to reduce such activity. Russia has been attacked by a large number of foreign powers over the past 500 years, all of which have been carried out through the plains of northern Europe. Therefore, Russia is never willing to accept that Ukraine should have good relations with Europe. During World War I and World War II, Germany used this route to invade Russia, so the Russia always considers this route as a threat.



Experts believe that the outbreak of all out war between Russia and NATO will push the whole world into a more dire situation. There is no precedent for peace anywhere in the world through war. To end unrest on the Ukrainian border, all the world's major powers need to be united and work together to establish peace. And if they fail to do so, terrible consequences will soon descend on this world.



Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has faced all kinds of sanctions by the Western world, including the United States, and it is sure to say that Russia will be under economic pressure. China and India's position on the Ukraine issue is not like that of the United States and the Western world. Some political analysts believe Vladimir Putin is seeking revenge by attacking Ukraine. Russia has given a kind of tacit support to Putin although China is not directly involved in the war.



If Russia were to occupy Ukraine completely, the problem would become more acute and not diminish, creating a more volatile environment around the world. So the biggest interest now is to end the war with Ukraine regardless of which country in the world has an interest because the people of the world don't want to see war they want peace.



If the Western world, NATO and the United States do not take a firm stand, Russia will easily occupy Ukraine and it will become a new thunderbolt for the whole world. Due to the imperialism and aggressive policies of the powerful nations of the world, today the common man has become very helpless and war is raging and at the same time the humanism of the world is being plundered.



Even in the midst of this crisis, the parent body, the United Nations, is unable to do much without a few recommendations and urgings, so this position of the United Nations is really sad. Today, it is time for all the good powers of the world to stand together against the war.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment









