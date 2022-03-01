

Hamiduzzaman Khan, a modern sculptor and abstract expressionist painter



Hamiduzzaman, may be regarded by art critics and other art experts as having been most influential in the late 60s, but in effect he has continued to exercise a profound sway not only over art in this region but also on the contemporary art world in general.



Hamiduzzaman is energetic and seemingly restless. He finds peace in his work, which can be sculpture, painting or drawing. But his major recognition as a sculptor came in early 80s when he was commissioned by the Bangladesh Government to decorate the fountain at the front entrance of the Bangabhaban with a sculptural work. Most of his sculptures are either stylised figuratives (both male and female shapes) or abstract forms, in painted steel, concrete cement, bronze and other metals. Many of his works are based on bronze, where he has focused on seated figures, human figures in motion, pure forms, animal, bird forms and geometric compositions. The work reflects the artist's inner feelings, his memories and thoughts. They bring together his dynamism in sculpture in a way unlike any other medium he uses.



Hamiduzzaman's sculptures generally are made from steel, granite, plaster from Paris, iron, bronze, white granite and black marble along with marble de carara, pink granite and a mixture of green and white marble. The stones evoke depict geometric forms and shapes coupled with imagery of birds, pets and human portraits. He depicts several circles, semi-circles and three-quarter circles in a way that symbolises planets of the solar system.



There are lots of eminent places in our country where Hamiduzzaman Khan's brilliant sculptures are on display. Most discerning critics rate his work very highly. Form is his priority and as a result most of his works are form-oriented. Hamiduzzaman Khan is the only sculptor in our country whose works have been exhibited at Olympic Park and Sancheong Sculpture Park in Korea. His work is also on display at the World Bank offices in Washington D.C. One of his most moving creations is "Shongshoptok". It stands 28 feet high, including the base.



It is constructed of steel armature and brass steel. The work has been placed in front of the Central Library, Jahangirnagar University. It depicts a Freedom Fighter with a hand missing, yet ready to fight against the Pakistani forces. The fighter carries a rifle in his hand. It is a sign of the Freedom Fighters' valour and their dedication to the country.



As a sculptor, Hamiduzzaman is distinguished for his theme-oriented sculptures. Upon careful examination of his works, one finds that the artist tries to merge forms with local materials (wood and metal) found in his surroundings. The sensuous forms he creates, on the background of nature, are well-shaped. His casts in metal and wood become noteworthy through his confident hands.



Hamiduzzaman is a versatile and dedicated artist. He has also tried his hands at painting (acrylic). His water colours are inspiring and reflect the workings of a mature mind. An imaginative painter, he is always searching for the mysterious chapter of creation in his voyages through the vast diverse ocean of nature. His inspired images evoke a symbiotic relationship with nature, a marriage of landscape and a vision that enables the artist to use nature's most elegant palette and views with advantage. The different phases in Hamiduzzaman's work can easily be identified. He has been able to create a new language, working with colours, lines and some sculptural and architectural images. Some of his prime works are concerned with form, which remind us of his sculptural backdrop.



Over the last four decades, Hamiduzzaman has been constantly trying to give a new language and fresh shape to his works. When we closely observe Hamiduzzaman's paintings, we can easily recognise his preference for various unfamiliar and familiar forms. He likes to play with nature, form and structural orientations. He always tries to ensure an intense combination between colours and forms. Colour, texture, visible and invisible lines are the most dominant aspects of his paintings.



Hamiduzzaman has internalised the inner essence of nature in many of his works. What is noteworthy is how he musters a deep capacity to feel and respond to the beauty of nature in his works. Celebration of colours and lines has created a new emotional and psychological depth in his works. His works are distinctive for aesthetic balance. His paintings (acrylic on canvas) and watercolours seem to be a flowing stream. He has tried to capture the mystery of nature and its different phases.



Though Hamiduzzaman is an urban artist who mostly resides in Dhaka, he likes to spend his time away from the city's chaos. He frequently visits rural areas, and that is why his work (particularly watercolour) has highlighted greenery, rural panorama, cloudy sky, deep forest and hills. At times, shadow and blurred forms appear in his watercolours. Solitude and serenity are two vital components in his works. The subjects of his works are in a sombre mood and their characteristics are highlighted. Lighting is a prominent feature in the works and the artist generally prefers glowing light and mystifying setting.



Hamiduzzaman is simultaneously workaholic and scholarly sound. Over the course of years, he has been doggedly experimenting. He gives a precise explanation to his forms and compositions which make a new meaning for his sculptures and paintings. He always provides a new look for each of his expositions. The painter is always driven to explore something novel. It breaks boredom for him and he believes art can be enriched through experimentation.

The writer is an art critic and

cultural curator.







