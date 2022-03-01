

Strategies to combat the devastation of war



There are several causes of war that can be mentioned as economic gain, nationalism, revenge, defensive war, and so on. The effects of war are terrible and long-lasting with immeasurable harm for the civilization such as atrocities, extensive emotional and psychological stress, including mass destruction of cities and have long-lasting effects on a country's economy, destruction of cultural heritage and environment, etc.



Our civilization has faced several terrible situations such as the First World War, Second World War, extreme poverty, unemployment, destruction of infrastructure, environmental degradation, etc. But regrettably, during the pandemic situation, the Russia and Ukraine war undoubtedly creates a critical situation where social and economic resilience will be tougher than ever. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed concern over the Ukraine-Russia war, saying more than 370,000 Ukrainians have already fled the country.



On other hands, The European Union, western countries, the United States, and their allies have agreed to separate some Russian banks from the international financial transaction system Swift along with economic sanctions imposed on Russia. In the crisis of pandemics, this conflict will certainly affect our global economy. Recently, it has affected the global market and the essential commodities by leaps and bounds i.e. oil, financial turmoil, food prices, fuel oil, natural gas. In the critical situation, Vladimir Putin orders the Russian military to be on high alert for Russia's nuclear program.



If we abstain from war; we should stick up to maintain international peace and security by implementing principles of justice and international law, adjustment or settlement of international disputes or situations which might lead to a breach of the peace where friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples to avoid conflicts and war. Besides, international cooperation can play a vital role in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character, and in promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion.



However, the law of war is based on humanity in armed conflicts, saving lives, and reducing suffering. It also follows as a treaty, provisions, human rights, etc. Besides, several strategies can be an unavoidable part to keep peace and avoid conflict such as implementing human rights, rule of law, fundamental rights, etc. Anyway, The Geneva Conventions of 1949, Article 3, has been considered as the extraordinary tool for a conflicted area to reduce malice and killings.



It contains immeasurable importance as it focuses specifically prohibits murder, mutilation, torture, cruel, humiliating, and degrading treatment, the taking of hostages, and unfair trial. It requires that the wounded, sick, and shipwrecked be collected and cared for. It requires humane treatment for all persons in enemy hands, without any adverse distinction as well as contains a rather short part concerning the general protection of populations against certain consequences of war leaving aside the problem of the limitation of the use of weapons.



In the crises of the war, several strategies adapt to control the situation. The first is to follow strong diplomacy strategies which means envoys and special representatives are engaged in mediation and preventive diplomacy throughout the world. In some trouble spots, the mere presence of a skilled envoy can prevent the escalation of tension. The second is the encouragement of disarmament which is an effective tool for demobilizing combat forces, as well as collecting and destroying their weapons as part of an overall peace agreement. The third is preventing genocide and responsibility to protect prevention which requires apportioning responsibility and promoting collaboration between the concerned states and the international community.



The duty to prevent and halt genocide and mass atrocities lies first and foremost with the State, but the international community has a role that cannot be blocked by the invocation of sovereignty. Besides, peacekeeping, originally developed as a means of resolving inter-state conflict, has been increasingly applied over time to intra-state conflicts and civil wars. The military groups can play an important role for most peacekeeping operations and perform a variety of complex tasks, from helping to build sustainable institutions of governance by implementing human rights monitoring and security sector reform, to the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of former combatants, and demining.



Concisely, it can be said that sympathy, conscience, and love are the best weapons to overcome all kinds of hatred, atrocities and malice. In this perspective, we can symphony with Leo Tolstoy - "If everyone fought for their own convictions there would be no war" (War and Peace).

Md Atikur Rahman is a Writer; Chairman of Sustainable Disadvantaged Development foundation- SDDF



















When we think about war severable terrible scenario touches our mind such as genocide, extreme violence, aggression, destruction of infrastructure, and so on. It is always considered a curse to humanity for some yardsticks such as aggression, destruction, and mortality, using regular or irregular military forces. Generally, war is defined as a widespread fight between different countries or different groups within a country for relief from undesired situations.There are several causes of war that can be mentioned as economic gain, nationalism, revenge, defensive war, and so on. The effects of war are terrible and long-lasting with immeasurable harm for the civilization such as atrocities, extensive emotional and psychological stress, including mass destruction of cities and have long-lasting effects on a country's economy, destruction of cultural heritage and environment, etc.Our civilization has faced several terrible situations such as the First World War, Second World War, extreme poverty, unemployment, destruction of infrastructure, environmental degradation, etc. But regrettably, during the pandemic situation, the Russia and Ukraine war undoubtedly creates a critical situation where social and economic resilience will be tougher than ever. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed concern over the Ukraine-Russia war, saying more than 370,000 Ukrainians have already fled the country.On other hands, The European Union, western countries, the United States, and their allies have agreed to separate some Russian banks from the international financial transaction system Swift along with economic sanctions imposed on Russia. In the crisis of pandemics, this conflict will certainly affect our global economy. Recently, it has affected the global market and the essential commodities by leaps and bounds i.e. oil, financial turmoil, food prices, fuel oil, natural gas. In the critical situation, Vladimir Putin orders the Russian military to be on high alert for Russia's nuclear program.If we abstain from war; we should stick up to maintain international peace and security by implementing principles of justice and international law, adjustment or settlement of international disputes or situations which might lead to a breach of the peace where friendly relations among nations based on respect for the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples to avoid conflicts and war. Besides, international cooperation can play a vital role in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character, and in promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion.However, the law of war is based on humanity in armed conflicts, saving lives, and reducing suffering. It also follows as a treaty, provisions, human rights, etc. Besides, several strategies can be an unavoidable part to keep peace and avoid conflict such as implementing human rights, rule of law, fundamental rights, etc. Anyway, The Geneva Conventions of 1949, Article 3, has been considered as the extraordinary tool for a conflicted area to reduce malice and killings.It contains immeasurable importance as it focuses specifically prohibits murder, mutilation, torture, cruel, humiliating, and degrading treatment, the taking of hostages, and unfair trial. It requires that the wounded, sick, and shipwrecked be collected and cared for. It requires humane treatment for all persons in enemy hands, without any adverse distinction as well as contains a rather short part concerning the general protection of populations against certain consequences of war leaving aside the problem of the limitation of the use of weapons.In the crises of the war, several strategies adapt to control the situation. The first is to follow strong diplomacy strategies which means envoys and special representatives are engaged in mediation and preventive diplomacy throughout the world. In some trouble spots, the mere presence of a skilled envoy can prevent the escalation of tension. The second is the encouragement of disarmament which is an effective tool for demobilizing combat forces, as well as collecting and destroying their weapons as part of an overall peace agreement. The third is preventing genocide and responsibility to protect prevention which requires apportioning responsibility and promoting collaboration between the concerned states and the international community.The duty to prevent and halt genocide and mass atrocities lies first and foremost with the State, but the international community has a role that cannot be blocked by the invocation of sovereignty. Besides, peacekeeping, originally developed as a means of resolving inter-state conflict, has been increasingly applied over time to intra-state conflicts and civil wars. The military groups can play an important role for most peacekeeping operations and perform a variety of complex tasks, from helping to build sustainable institutions of governance by implementing human rights monitoring and security sector reform, to the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of former combatants, and demining.Concisely, it can be said that sympathy, conscience, and love are the best weapons to overcome all kinds of hatred, atrocities and malice. In this perspective, we can symphony with Leo Tolstoy - "If everyone fought for their own convictions there would be no war" (War and Peace).Md Atikur Rahman is a Writer; Chairman of Sustainable Disadvantaged Development foundation- SDDF