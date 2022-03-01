Dhaka Bank re-appoints Emranul Huq as MD



Emranul Huq

Huq took over the helm of the bank from his predecessor in February 2020. During his first tenure of 2 years, Dhaka Bank survived the Covid-19 pandemic and came out with brilliant performance under his prudent leadership.

Dhaka Bank's foreign trade business jumped from US$ 2.60 billion to US$ 4.25 billion, which is the highest ever in the bank's history of 26 years.

During the last couple of years, Dhaka Bank was awarded with various awards, among which most prestigious was "Best Corporate and Investment Bank of Bangladesh 2021."

Huq, has more than three decades of professional banking experience, both at home and abroad. Starting his career with Bank of Credit & Commerce International (BCCI) in Dhaka as Management Trainee in 1986, he also worked at Eastern Bank Limited and Credit Africa Bank Limited in Zambia in various capacities before joining Dhaka Bank in 1998.

He is a "Certified Corporate Banker" and a Fellow of the American Academy of Financial Management. He is also the Member of the Standing Committee on Banking Technique and Practice of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh as well as a Member of the Board of Governors of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB).

