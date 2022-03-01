Banking Events

Bank Asia President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali and Sandhani Life Insurance Company Chief Executive Officer Nemai Kumar Saha flanked by their colleagues, exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf their respective organisation at Bank Asia Corporate Office, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently. This service agreement will expand the insurance premium collection in a more systematic and efficient way using Bank Asia's network. Through this new service, more than 300,000 policy holders of Sandhani Life Insurance Company Ltd can pay their premium through different channels of Bank Asia.