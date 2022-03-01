Pathao Courier to get upay cash collection solutions

Mobile financial service provider upay has signed an agreement with Pathao to facilitate cash collection from Pathao Courier hubs across the country.

Under the deal, upay will provide cash collection solutions to Pathao Courier Service, a concern of digital platform Pathao. Upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, will collect cash from 53 points of Pathao Courier service across the country.

Rezaul Hossain, managing director and CEO of upay, and Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Pathao, signed the agreement Thursday in the capital.

Rezaul Hossain said, "We are happy to provide the cash collection solutions to Pathao, which will help them manage their business efficiently by reducing cash management hassle." Fahim said: "The agreement offers a highly advanced, secure, and efficient platform to Pathao Courier." -UNB







