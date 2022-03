A three-day National Vegetable Fair-2022 kicked off after Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the fair at the premises of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at Farmgate in the capital on Monday

The fair, which is being held for the sixth time organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, will continue till March 2. All the stalls of 52 government and non-government organizations will stay open from 10 am to 8 pm every day at the fair.