New BRAC Kumon Center to be launched at Siddheswari



(Sitting from left) BRAC Kumon Siddheswari Center Instructor Ashrafunnesa Anchol and BRAC Kumon Ltd Managing Director Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, along with officials (standing behind) pose after signing an agreementat BRAC University, in the capital recently.

The agreement was signed by Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed (Managing Director, BRAC Kumon Ltd.) and Ms. Ashrafunnesa Anchol (BRAC Kumon Siddheswari Center).

Kumon was introduced in Bangladesh back in 2017 by the Founder and Chairperson of BRAC - Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG. As a part of the future plan, other than opening new centers, BRAC Kumon Ltd. will offer the Kumon program to underprivileged children of Bangladesh through BRAC Schools in collaboration with BRAC and World's Largest After School Learning Program- Kumon.

The Kumon method was invented by a Japanese Math Teacher 'Toru Kumon' more than 60 years ago and is currently being operated in more than 57 countries to develop the Maths, English and Life skills of children.







'BRAC Kumon Franchise Agreement Signing' was held between BRAC Kumon Ltd. and BRAC Kumon's New Instructor at BRAC University recently.The agreement was signed by Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed (Managing Director, BRAC Kumon Ltd.) and Ms. Ashrafunnesa Anchol (BRAC Kumon Siddheswari Center).Kumon was introduced in Bangladesh back in 2017 by the Founder and Chairperson of BRAC - Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG. As a part of the future plan, other than opening new centers, BRAC Kumon Ltd. will offer the Kumon program to underprivileged children of Bangladesh through BRAC Schools in collaboration with BRAC and World's Largest After School Learning Program- Kumon.The Kumon method was invented by a Japanese Math Teacher 'Toru Kumon' more than 60 years ago and is currently being operated in more than 57 countries to develop the Maths, English and Life skills of children.