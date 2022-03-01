Bidi workers demand withdrawal of advance income tax



Rangpur Bidi Sramik Union has voiced a five-point demand including reduction of bidi tariff in the next budget and withdrawal of 10 per cent advance income tax.

The human chain was held in front of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce on Monday. The workers also demanded non-issuance of factory license without on-site inspection, enactment of protection law for bidi workers and taking legal action against counterfeiters by customs authorities.

Amin Uddin, acting president of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, presided over the human chain conducted by Abul Hasnat Lablu, general secretary of Rangpur District (Haragachh) Bidi Sramik Union. General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Abdur Rahman, Joint Secretary Harik Hossain, Organizing Secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Shamim Islam, Executive Member Anwar Hossain and others spoke on the occasion.

Speakers at Manabbandhan said, in the past labor-intensive bidi industry millions of disadvantaged workers including the helpless, destitute, women abandoned by husbands, people affected by river erosion and physically challenged would make a living by working in bidi factories.

After independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared bidi industry duty free considering the condition of common people and helpless workers. Labor-friendly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her budget speech for fiscal 2009-2010 directed to reduce the duty on bidis and increased duty on cigarettes.

But the country's ancient labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by conspiracy of foreign multinational companies. Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis.

Bidi factory owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of this exorbitant tax. As a result, workers have become unemployed and living a dehumanized life.







