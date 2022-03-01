Video
Berger awards aspiring young architects of BUET

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) in collaboration with the Department of Architecture, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) virtually held Berger Award Program for the Students of Architecture BUET (BASAB), in the city recently.
In the ceremony, a total of 22 awardees from sessions 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 were rewarded in four categories. For 2016-2017 session, the Berger Travel Grant was rewarded to Humaira Binte Hannan, Fakiha Rifat Bushra, Anika Tasnia, Niloy Das and Arifuzzaman Tanvir.
While the Berger Best Portfolio Award went to Md. Tamjid Hasan Khan, Berger Promising Designer Award was given to Md Arafat Rahman Dewan and Berger Best Design Award was won by Saeda Ruaida Islam.
For 2017-2018 session, the Berger Travel Grant was rewarded to Amit Krishna Sarker, Md Yafiz Siddiqui and Sudipto Das. While the Berger Best Portfolio Award went to Shuzaul Islam, Berger Promising Designer Award was given to Nazifa Nawar Subha & Berger Best Design Award was won by Humayra Anan.










