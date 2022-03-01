State banks play role in boosting big industries: Salman

Video
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022
Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman has said state-owned banks are playing an important role in the development of the country's big industries.
"State-owned banks are playing a leading role in implementing various policies of the government. Without the business cooperation of the banks, the big industrial factories could not have come so far," he said.
The advisor said this while speaking as the chief guest at the Janata Bank Limited's Best Exporter Award ceremony at a hotel in the city on Sunday night, said a press release on Monday.
Salman urged the young bankers to ensure modern information technology-based banking services for the marginalised people.
Chairman of the Janata Bank Limited Dr S M Mahfuzur Rahman presided over the function while Janata Bank MD and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad delivered the welcome speech.
SM Mahfuzur Rahman handed over the crest and honor of best customer to Beximco Group Chairman Sohail F Rahman. Later, Managing Director of Multi Fabs Limited Salman Farooqi and Executive Director of the Organic Shrimps Limited Abdul Quddus received the second and third highest exporter awards respectively.












