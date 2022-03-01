Stocks plunge on Russia-Ukraine war concerns

The Dhaka Stock Exchange and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged for the second consecutive day on Monday as global concerns on Russia-Ukraine war were mounting.

DSEX, the prime index of the DES plunged 2.38 per cent or 163.29 points to 6676.14. The two other indices-DSES and DS30--also went down by 1.87 per cent to 2.07 per cent in the day's trading.

The DSE posted a turnover of Tk 9.16 billion, 13 per cent less than previous session's trade count.

Of the major sectors, general insurance saw the highest correction of 5.0 per cent followed by life insurance 3.4 per cent, textiles 3.1 per cent, financial institutions 3.1 per cent, and bank 2.4 per cent.

Of large-cap companies, the share prices of Beximco, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company, Square Pharmaceuticals and Robi Axiata declined ranging 1.46 per cent to 3.02 per cent.

CASPI, the benchmark index of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also declined 2.45 per cent or 490.89 points as 284 issues out of 304 lost prices on the day.















