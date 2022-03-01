Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PRAN to buy 12,000 tonnes of tomatoes from farmers

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Business Correspondent

PRAN, one of the biggest agro-processors in the country, is collecting tomatoes from the farmers of the different districts especially from the northern areas to manufacture tomato-based products including sauce and ketchup. PRAN sets target to procure 12,000 metric tons of tomatoes for the season, said a press release.
The conglomerate has started collecting and pulping tomatoes in its plants at PRAN Agro Ltd factory in Natore and Barind (Varendra) Industrial Park in Rajshahi at the end of January and it will continue till the availability of the tomatoes.
PRAN is collecting tomatoes from its contract farmers and it has around 10,500 contract farmers in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Bogra, Pabna, Natore, Khulna, and some other districts this year. Sarowar Hossain, General Manager of Barind Industrial Park said, "Lots of tomatoes are cultivated in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Natore, and surrounding districts. We have started collecting and pulping tomatoes in full swing like the previous years."
He also added that this year, the contract farmers of PRAN has cultivated tomatoes for around 1000 bighas of land. After receiving the tomatoes at our factory, tomatoes are taken to our automatic machine which later turns into tomato paste. The paste is preserved in an aseptic system.
Kamruzzaman Kamal, Director (Marketing) at PRAN-RFL group said, "PRAN always gives the highest importance to maintain quality and the quality of the products largely depends on the raw materials.
BSS adds: Considering this, PRAN started contractual cultivation of tomatoes in 2010 and working intensively with farmers, and the representatives of PRAN are giving training and consultancy and providing instrument-related support to the farmers. As a result, farmers get bumper crops from per bigha land and become financially benefited in the season."
He also added that sauce and ketchup, manufactured from tomatoes, are very popular in Bangladesh and many other countries. Presently, PRAN exports its sauce and ketchup to many countries including India, Malaysia, the UAE, the USA, Italy and Sweden.
PRAN is also trying to spread the market. If the demand increases in the world market, farmers will be able to earn more.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka Bank re-appoints Emranul Huq as MD
Banking Events
Pathao Courier to get upay cash collection solutions
National Vegetable Fair starts
New BRAC Kumon Center to be launched at Siddheswari
Bidi workers demand withdrawal of advance income tax
Berger awards aspiring young architects of BUET
State banks play role in boosting big industries: Salman


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh to lead WFP
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft