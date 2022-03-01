Sonnet Textiles makes 6 lakh T-shirts for FIFA World Cup

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 28: Bangladesh has not got the chance to compete in the FIFA World Cup 2022 set to kick off in November but football fans across the world will surely enjoy the mega sports event wearing T-shirts with 'Made in Bangladesh' tag. Sonnet Textile, a Chattogram based ready-made garment factory, has made 6 lakh T-shirts this year for a FIFA certified Russian manufacturer company.

The export price of these t-shirts is 1.5 million US Dollar or Tk 130 million. The same RMG factory had got the opportunity to manufacture t-shirts, and jackets for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and 2020 UEFA EURO, said Gazi Mohammad Shahidullah, Director of Sonnet Textile. "Already all the t-shirts have been exported in two shipments," he said.

For this international football tournament FIFA as organizer gives licenses to world renowned brands and companies to make and sale apparels, kits of the event. The licensed companies then give work orders to different countries for manufacturing jerseys, t-shirts, jackets and other equipment.

Following this process, a licensed renowned Russian brand for sports items came to Sonnet Textile located at Gosaildanga in Agrabad area in the port city with the work order.

"For a FIFA event, official t-shirts are needed to be made following some strict conditions. Our workers have worked hard day and night from the beginning of the year. We managed to maintain the design provided by the company properly," said the director of Sonnet Textile.

"The t-shirts will now go to Russia and they will sell those in their shops there. Hopefully someday we will get the chance to make the jerseys for the participant countries of FIFA World Cup." said Gazi Mohammad Shahidullah. -UNB











