Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:10 AM
BD for more ADB support to face LDC graduation challenges

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal called upon the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide more development support to help Bangladesh to face the LDC graduation challenges.
Kamal also stressed the need for continuing such strong cooperation between  ADB and the government of Bangladesh in attaining the development goals in the coming days.
The Finance Minister said this when the executive director of the ADB  Sameer Kumar Khare met him at his secretariat office, said a Finance Ministry press release on Monday.
Finance Division Senior Secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, Economic Relations  Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin, ADB country director Edimon Ginting, among others, were present on the occasion.
At the outset of the meeting, Kamal thanked the ADB executive director for  extending quick support to Bangladesh in overcoming the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He apprised the ADB executive director that Bangladesh, under the dynamic and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been working relentlessly to become a prosperous and developed country by 2041.
BSS adds: The Finance Minister informed that the government of Bangladesh has been  implementing a stimulus package amounting to $22.08 billion (6.23% of GDP) to overcome the negative impacts of the pandemic on the country's economy.
Since 1972, the Manila-based lending agency has extended loans worth $19.7 billion to Bangladesh.
He thanked the authorities of the ADB for providing $1 billion budget support for ensuring quick economic recovery from the pandemic, $100 million support in the COVID-19 Response Emergency Assistance project in the health sector, $940 million support for procuring vaccines apart from extending $9.34 million grant support.
Mentioning that the ADB has been providing support to Bangladesh from the very beginning of the pandemic to ensure social and economic recovery, Sameer said that the ADB would always stand beside Bangladesh in the days to come. The ADB extends support to Bangladesh in various sectors including power, energy, transport, education, local government, agriculture, water resources, good governance, financial and private zones.


