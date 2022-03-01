Video
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor girl have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gazipur, Manikganj and Barishal, in two days.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Khadiza Akhter, 11, was the daughter of Awlad Sheikh, a resident of Deotala Village under Jangalia Union in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Narun High School in the area.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam said the family members spotted the body of Khadiza hanging from a mango tree nearby the house at around 8pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body. Police primarily assume that Khadiza might have committed suicide by hanging herself out of huff with her parents, the SI added.
MANIKGANJ: Police on Saturday recovered the body of a young man who went missing in the Dhaleshwari River of Rajendrapur area in Singair Upazila of the district three days back.  
The deceased was identified as Md Aminur, 35, son of late Hashem Ali, a resident of Rajendrapur Village in the upazila.
Shahin, the elder brother of the deceased, said Aminur was intoxicated and got mentally sick. At night on February 23, he left the house arrogantly, but did not return home.
Later, locals spotted a body in the river on Saturday.
Hearing the news, the family members of Aminur rushed there, and identified the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair PS Safiqul Islam Molla said locals informed the police after finding a body in the Dhaleshwari River.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.
BARISHAL: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) recovered the body of a man from the Arial Khan River in the district on Saturday morning after he went missing there following a boat capsize four days back.
The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, son of late Kachhimuddin Sheikh, a resident of Rudrapur Village in Raiganj Upazila of Sirajganj District.
BCG South Zone Media Officer Lt SM Tahsin Rahman said locals spotted the floating body of Rafiqul in the Arial Khan River at around 9:15am.
Being informed, BCG members recovered the body, the official added.
Earlier, a trawler full with passengers heading to Charmonai in Barishal capsized in the river on February 22 after being hit by a launch.
At total of 40 passengers were rescued, five went missing in the river at that time.
With Rafiqul, a total of four bodies have, so far, been recovered while another still missing.
Barishal Naval Sadar PS OC Hasnat Jaman confirmed the incident.



