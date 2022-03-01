Four ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Four people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Habiganj, Mymensingh and Barishal, in three days.

HABIGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Antar Das, 20, son of Anjan Das, a resident of Belghar Village.

Local and the deceased' family sources said Antar Das hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Humayun Kabir recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that Antar might have committed suicide due to his failure of love affair.

MYMENSINGH: Two people including a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Gouripur and Gafargaon upazilas of the district on Friday and Saturday.

A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gouripur Upazila on Saturday.

Deceased Humayun Kabir Lipu, 26, son of Abu Bakar Siddique, a resident of Pathantula Village under Bokainagar Union in the upazila.

Gouripur Police Station (PS) SI Abdul Latif said Humayun Kabir Lipu had been frustrated for long.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house on the day.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur PS Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

Earlier, a housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Sufia Khatun, 30, was the wife of Zakir Hossain, a resident of Patlashi Village under Niguari Union in the upazila. She was an eight-month pregnant woman and a mother of children.

Police and local sources said Zakir Hossain and Sufia often locked into altercations over family issues.

However, Sufia hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the woman killed herself following a quarrel with her husband.

BARISHAL: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Sima Halder, 35, was the wife of Prasanta Halder, a resident of Amboula Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila.

Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Protap Halder, 11, son of Sima and Prasanta, was killed in a road accident last year. Sima Halder had been frustrated with her life since then.

Later, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday morning. An unnatural death case has been filed with Agailjhara PS in this connection, the police official added.









