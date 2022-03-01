Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Habiganj, Mymensingh and Barishal, in three days.
HABIGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Antar Das, 20, son of Anjan Das, a resident of Belghar Village.
Local and the deceased' family sources said Antar Das hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.
Being informed, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Humayun Kabir recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that Antar might have committed suicide due to his failure of love affair.
MYMENSINGH: Two people including a housewife have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Gouripur and Gafargaon upazilas of the district on Friday and Saturday.
A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gouripur Upazila on Saturday.
Deceased Humayun Kabir Lipu, 26, son of Abu Bakar Siddique, a resident of Pathantula Village under Bokainagar Union in the upazila.
Gouripur Police Station (PS) SI Abdul Latif said Humayun Kabir Lipu had been frustrated for long.
However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house on the day.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur PS Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
Earlier, a housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Sufia Khatun, 30, was the wife of Zakir Hossain, a resident of Patlashi Village under Niguari Union in the upazila. She was an eight-month pregnant woman and a mother of children.
Police and local sources said Zakir Hossain and Sufia often locked into altercations over family issues.
However, Sufia hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.
Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the woman killed herself following a quarrel with her husband.
BARISHAL: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Deceased Sima Halder, 35, was the wife of Prasanta Halder, a resident of Amboula Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila.
Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Protap Halder, 11, son of Sima and Prasanta, was killed in a road accident last year. Sima Halder had been frustrated with her life since then.
Later, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house in the evening.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday morning. An unnatural death case has been filed with Agailjhara PS in this connection, the police official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three found dead in three districts
Four ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
26 shops gutted in Khulna fire
Four people murdered in four dists
Two killed in road mishaps in Laxmipur, Bhola
Consumers forced to purchase TCB’s rotten onion in Rajshahi
Gurudaspur Press Club gets new body
Two minors drown in two districts


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh to lead WFP
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft