Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:10 AM
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271

London, Feb 28: Rights groups have called on Russia to stop using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying fatal strikes using the indiscriminate weapons on a hospital and a school could constitute war crimes.
Amnesty International said cluster bombs hit a preschool in northeastern Ukraine on Friday that was being used to shelter civilians, killing three people, including a child.
The rights groups said the attack in the town of Okhtyrka "may constitute a war crime", after images showed cluster munitions struck at least seven locations on or near the school.
Amnesty said the attack "appears to have been carried out by Russian forces, which were operating nearby, and which have a record of using cluster munitions in populated areas".    -AFP



