Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Mamata support to PM Modi on Ukraine crisis

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

KOLKATA, Feb 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Ukraine issue and urged him to consider convening an all-party meeting for a national resolve to emerge from the crisis in sync with the country's long-standing stand for international peace and non-aggression.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Banerjee iterated that the country stands united with regard to evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine and specially in giving a "quick hand to our students there in distress". "I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider whether you will like to have an all party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high," the letter said.
Being the largest democracy in the world, India must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world, and we must offer it undaunted and unhesitant, Ms Banerjee said. "In times of grave international crisis we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated. We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena," the letter said.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian cluster bombs killing Ukraine civilians
Mamata support to PM Modi on Ukraine crisis
UP election: BJP to maintain power, SP to outperform BJP: Poll
Germany to hike military spending in wake of Ukraine invasion
Ukraine launches website for Russians to find killed soldiers
Worldwide protests in solidarity with Ukraine
Ukraine forms ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia
Ketanji Brown Jackson picked as first Black woman on US SC


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh to lead WFP
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft