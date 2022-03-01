Mamata support to PM Modi on Ukraine crisis

KOLKATA, Feb 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Ukraine issue and urged him to consider convening an all-party meeting for a national resolve to emerge from the crisis in sync with the country's long-standing stand for international peace and non-aggression.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ms Banerjee iterated that the country stands united with regard to evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine and specially in giving a "quick hand to our students there in distress". "I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider whether you will like to have an all party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high," the letter said.

Being the largest democracy in the world, India must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world, and we must offer it undaunted and unhesitant, Ms Banerjee said. "In times of grave international crisis we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated. We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena," the letter said. -NDTV





