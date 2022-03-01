Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Medvedev replaces Djokovic as world number one

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

PARIS, FEB 28: Daniil Medvedev succeeded Novak Djokovic as world number one on Monday, becoming the first man since 2004 outside the game's "Big Four" of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray to occupy the top spot.
US Open champion Medvedev is the third Russian man after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin, and 27th player overall, to rise to the top of the ATP rankings.
The 26-year-old Medvedev, beaten by Nadal in the Acapulco semi-finals last week, was guaranteed to move above Djokovic after the Serb's quarter-final loss in Dubai.
Djokovic, who has spent a record 361 weeks as the world number one, was competing in his first tournament of the season following his deportation from Australia in January.
Alexander Zverev stayed in third despite being thrown out of the Acapulco event after smashing his racket on the umpire's chair several times during a doubles match.
Nadal rose one place to fourth after claiming his third title of the season and 91st of his career. The Spaniard is unbeaten since losing to Lloyd Harris in Washington last August. He ended his 2021 season after that because of a left foot injury.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan
Medvedev replaces Djokovic as world number one
Robson's spot-kick brings Bashundhara 1-0 win in BPL
Bangladesh concede defeat against England in warm-up
Shakib will play Test series in SA: Papon
Guests seal consolation win after Gurbaz's ton
Mbappe nets twice as PSG turn on style against Saint-Etienne
Nadal downs Norrie to claim Acapulco title, remains unbeaten in 2022


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh to lead WFP
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft