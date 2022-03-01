Video
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022
Robson's spot-kick brings Bashundhara 1-0 win in BPL

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Sports Reporter

The 26-year old Brazilian striker Robson Robinho Azevedo da Silva scored the winning goal for Bashundhara Kings against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the 82nd minute of a 1-0 match on Monday in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.
Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, on the same day, played a 1-1 tie match at the Cumilla District Stadium.
In Dhaka, the Bashundhara boys not only won the home match but also reclaimed the top position on the point table with 15 points. Russel boys, on the other hand, had kept warming the eighth position with only five points.
The match was highly competitive as both put attack after attack to score the match-winning goal yet only the Bashundhara boys were able to do so in the end.
It was the Brazilian booter Robinho of Bashundhara who was grounded by Russel defender Nasir in the penalty area in the 82nd minute. The Bashundhara boys were awarded a spot-kick for that and the Brazilian made no mistake in hitting the net. The opponents failed to level the margin and lost the match.
Now, there are two matches of BPL today. Dhaka and Chittagong Abahani Ltd will face each other at 3:00 pm in Cumilla while Swadhinata Krira Sangha will face Saif Sporting Club at the same time at Rajshahi District Stadium.


