Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:09 AM
ICC Women\'s Cricket World Cup 2022

Bangladesh concede defeat against England in warm-up

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Sports Reporter

Despite Sharmin Akther Supta's batting dominance, Bangladesh Women's Cricket team conceded 109-run's defeat against defending World Champions England counterparts on Monday in an official warm-up match ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.
Bangladesh won the toss and preferred to chase at the Lincoln Green cricket ground but got a mammoth target of 311 runs. Standing 81 runs' partnership Lauren Winfield-Hill and Tammy Beaumont laid the foundation of England's skyscraper. Beaumont got out on 38 off 49 while Winfield-Hill was skittle out on 55 off 43.
English skipper Heather Knight scored 27 but it was Nat Sciver who hit a ton to pull the side that height. She hammered Bangladesh bowlers on the way to her 108 off 101 hitting nine rope kissing shots. Besides, Emma Lamb collected 28 runs and wicketkeeper batter Amy Jones gathered 22 as England stopped on 310 for nine.
Nahida Akter was leading Bangladesh wicket taker, who delivered 10 overs spell to nick three wickets for 49 runs while Ritu Moni and Suraiya Azmin shared two wickets apiece for 53 and 68 runs respectively. Besides, Rumana Ahmed and Lata Mondal took one wicket each.
Nedding 311, Bangladesh opener Murshida Khatun got out on one while Shamima Sultana horded 31. But one-down batter Supta was equal to the task and got out on 81 off 137 with four boundaries. None of the rest Bangladesh batters could score even 20 runs as Nigar Sultana Jyoti led side were wrapped up for 201 runs in the last over of the innings.
Sciver, Charlie Den and Freya Devies took two wickets respectively for England.
Tigresses will take on Pakistan in the last warm-up match of the event on March 2, the day before the inaugural match of the saga.


