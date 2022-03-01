Video
Shakib will play Test series in SA: Papon

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan will be part of the team in Tigers tour to South Africa next month.
After a brief chatting with Shakib, following the third and final ODI between Bangladesh and  Afghanistan, the BCB boss confirmed the news.
"We had a brief chat from long distance. When Shakib saw me, he said he had some discussion with me and then I said loudly, first you tour South Africa with the team and then we would sit together to discuss with your future plan. Shakib then gave a nod and said okay, whatever you want, it will happen," Papon told the media on Monday.
Earlier, BCB Cricket Operations chairman Jalal Younus informed that Shakib Al Hasan will sit with the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon within a couple of days to discuss about his future plan.
Younus said the ace all-rounder would particularly let BCB know about his decision on the upcoming South Africa tour. He said that the president is expecting to know Shakib's plan for future series also as Bangladesh is going to play a lot of matches in all three formats in the coming one year.    -BSS


