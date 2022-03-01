Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022

Guests seal consolation win after Gurbaz's ton

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Sports Reporter

Afghanistan players shake hand with Bangladesh players after the end of third one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 28, 2022. photo: AFP

Afghanistan players shake hand with Bangladesh players after the end of third one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 28, 2022. photo: AFP

Bangladesh once again failed to whitewash Afghanistan at home as visitors downed hosts in the dead rubber on Monday by seven wickets riding on the unbeaten ton of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Earlier in the morning, winning the toss Bangladesh elected to bat first and were bowled out for 192 in the penultimate delivery of the 47th over. Skipper Tamim Iqbal failed to score for the 3rd consecutive times in the series, who departed for 11 runs. Not only Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and new cap Yasir Ali Rabbi were well below their best. Shakib scored 30 in the last match who scored 10 in the series starter and 20 runs in the following one. Mahmudullah on the other hand, gathered accumulated 43 runs in the series including 29 runs' knock in the last match. Rabbi went for a duck on debut and didn't bat in the 2nd match, got out on one in the ultimate clash of the series.
Mushfiqur Rahim was also joined in the wicket throwing procession scoring seven runs while Afif Hossain and Mehidy Miraz were dismissed on five and six runs respectively. Taskin Ahmed returned for not, Shoriful Islam for seven and Mustafizur Rahman for one. Liton Das, the lone Bangladesh batter to show his class who missed the 2nd ton of the series for 14 runs. The leading scorer of the series faced 113 balls to score 86 runs hitting seven boundaries.
Body language of Bangladesh batters were very casual and were awfully poor in running between the wickets as they threw three wickets falling run out.
Rashid Khan finally shone in the series notching three wickets on Monday spending 37 runs while Mohammad Nabi took two for 29. Leading wicket taker of the series Fazaal Farooqi and his peer pacer Azmatullah Omorzai shared one wicket apiece.
Challenging ordinary chase of 193, Afghanistan reached the winning post losing three wickets with 59 balls remaining as Gurbaz played an unbeaten knock of 106 off 110 with seven fours and four sixes, after thankful drops from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. Mushfiq dropped catch behind the wickets in the 23rd over delivered by Shoriful Islam. Gurbaz was batting on 55 at that juncture of the match while Mahmudullah failed to grip a regulation catch couple of overs latter as similar bating and bowling pair were engaged. Gurbaz was on 61 then.
However, another opener departed 22-yard with 35 and Rahmat Shah missed a fifty for three. Skipper Hashmat Shahidi returned to the dugout as the last Afghan batter on two.
Miraz scalped two wickets for 37 runs and Shakib got the rest.
Gurbaz adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding knock while Liton named the Player of the Series for accumulated 223 runs with one century and as many fifty.
Earlier hosts outdid guests in the series starter by four wickets and blew away in the following match by 88 runs to secure the title and hence they won the series 2-1.
The two sides will engage in two T20i matches slated for March 3 and 5 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan
Medvedev replaces Djokovic as world number one
Robson's spot-kick brings Bashundhara 1-0 win in BPL
Bangladesh concede defeat against England in warm-up
Shakib will play Test series in SA: Papon
Guests seal consolation win after Gurbaz's ton
Mbappe nets twice as PSG turn on style against Saint-Etienne
Nadal downs Norrie to claim Acapulco title, remains unbeaten in 2022


Latest News
2-month ban on hilsa fishing begins Tuesday
Bangladesh to lead WFP
Man killed in Jhenidah family clash
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia
Australia to send $50m of weapons to Ukraine
Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy heading to Kyiv
Mastercard blocks transactions from Russia
Moscow, Kyiv agree for 2nd round of talks
Russia expelled from WC as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Most Read News
Bolsonaro: Ukrainians choose comedian for them, refuses to sanction on Russia
Snake Island soldiers who swore at Russian warship are alive: Ukrainian navy
Medical admission test process starts
2-day curfew ends in Ukraine's Kyiv
500,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN
Ukraine calls for ceasefire as talks with Russia begin
Ukraine says Russian troops 'reduced pace of offensive'
Over 5,000 Russian soldiers killed, claims Ukraine
3-day mass vaccination campaign to end today
Nigeria jihadists kill 27 people in four attacks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft