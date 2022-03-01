Guests seal consolation win after Gurbaz's ton



Afghanistan players shake hand with Bangladesh players after the end of third one-day international (ODI) cricket match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 28, 2022. photo: AFP

Earlier in the morning, winning the toss Bangladesh elected to bat first and were bowled out for 192 in the penultimate delivery of the 47th over. Skipper Tamim Iqbal failed to score for the 3rd consecutive times in the series, who departed for 11 runs. Not only Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and new cap Yasir Ali Rabbi were well below their best. Shakib scored 30 in the last match who scored 10 in the series starter and 20 runs in the following one. Mahmudullah on the other hand, gathered accumulated 43 runs in the series including 29 runs' knock in the last match. Rabbi went for a duck on debut and didn't bat in the 2nd match, got out on one in the ultimate clash of the series.

Mushfiqur Rahim was also joined in the wicket throwing procession scoring seven runs while Afif Hossain and Mehidy Miraz were dismissed on five and six runs respectively. Taskin Ahmed returned for not, Shoriful Islam for seven and Mustafizur Rahman for one. Liton Das, the lone Bangladesh batter to show his class who missed the 2nd ton of the series for 14 runs. The leading scorer of the series faced 113 balls to score 86 runs hitting seven boundaries.

Body language of Bangladesh batters were very casual and were awfully poor in running between the wickets as they threw three wickets falling run out.

Rashid Khan finally shone in the series notching three wickets on Monday spending 37 runs while Mohammad Nabi took two for 29. Leading wicket taker of the series Fazaal Farooqi and his peer pacer Azmatullah Omorzai shared one wicket apiece.

Challenging ordinary chase of 193, Afghanistan reached the winning post losing three wickets with 59 balls remaining as Gurbaz played an unbeaten knock of 106 off 110 with seven fours and four sixes, after thankful drops from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. Mushfiq dropped catch behind the wickets in the 23rd over delivered by Shoriful Islam. Gurbaz was batting on 55 at that juncture of the match while Mahmudullah failed to grip a regulation catch couple of overs latter as similar bating and bowling pair were engaged. Gurbaz was on 61 then.

However, another opener departed 22-yard with 35 and Rahmat Shah missed a fifty for three. Skipper Hashmat Shahidi returned to the dugout as the last Afghan batter on two.

Miraz scalped two wickets for 37 runs and Shakib got the rest.

Gurbaz adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding knock while Liton named the Player of the Series for accumulated 223 runs with one century and as many fifty.

Earlier hosts outdid guests in the series starter by four wickets and blew away in the following match by 88 runs to secure the title and hence they won the series 2-1.

The two sides will engage in two T20i matches slated for March 3 and 5 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.







