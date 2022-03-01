BNP will join polls only under a neutral govt: Fakhrul



BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed (Bir Bikrom) addresses a rally in Narayanganj protesting price hike of daily essentials at the district Central Shaheed Minar on Monday. photo : Observer

He said it at a protest rally in front of the Mymansingh Natun Bazar BNP party office on Monday.

The protest rally was organized in Mymensingh protesting against the unbridled rise in prices of daily necessities including electricity, gas, rice, pulses and oil.

Mentioning that the government is clinging to power through deception, Fakhrul said, "Before the election, the government said people will get rice at Tk10 per kg but at present rice price rise to Tk 60 to Tk 70. Soybean oil goes up at Tk 200 per kg. People are frustrated with the rise in the price of necessity commodity."

"600 BNP leaders and activists disappeared since the AL government came to power. The BNP will never believe in any promise of this fraudulent government," he added.

