Covid: 4 more die, positivity rate drops to 3.65pc

The country recorded 4 more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands at 29,033. Some 897 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,943,577.

Besides, 7,976 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,814,665 and overall recovery rate at 93.37 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 3.65 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.50 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 24,837 samples.

Of them, two were male and the other two female. Of the deaths, two were reported in Dhaka and one each in Chittagong and Khulna divisions. Among them, one was between 31-40, one between 41-50, 1 between 51-60 and 1 within 61-70 years old.









