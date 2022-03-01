Video
Tuesday, 1 March, 2022
Home Back Page

Land Acquisition Process Completed

Cox’s Bazar DC will hand over 283 acres for Matarbari Deep Sea Port this month

Published : Tuesday, 1 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 28: The Cox's Bazar district administrations has already completed the land acquisition process for acquiring 283 acres of land for the first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali.
According to Cox's Bazar district administration sources, an amount of Taka 162 crore have been disbursed to the affected land owners and acquire those lands for the deep sea port project.
Sources said, the land is expected to be handed over to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) in the current month of March.
CPA sources said, with the receiving of those lands, the CPA will go for construction of the deep sea port at Matarbari.
Meanwhile, CPA had paid an additional amount of Taka 88 crore for land acquisition of 283 acres for the first phase of Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district.
The CPA management handed over the cheque of Taka 88 crore on Jnauary 13 last.


